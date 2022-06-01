How much President Kenyatta's last public national event will cost

Speaking on Citizen TV, Kibicho said the cost of the celebrations was going to be cheap because there was not going to be any putting up of infrastructure development which was done as part of the Uhuru Gardens renovation unlike other celebrations where the government has to launch a project.

“Tomorrow’s celebration is cheap because we are not doing any infrastructure development which was done as part of the Uhuru Gardens renovation so here its more of paying allowances to the people coming to see and a bit of sprucing so roughly it is about Sh60million to Sh70 million,” said Kibicho.

The Madaraka Day celebrations will be last of Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration as he leaves office after the August 9 elections.

KDF display in a past event Pulse Live Kenya

PS Kibicho said the event will have more military display than usual as the KDF honour president Kenyatta in a special way who will be commanding the troops in a public event for the last time adding that it would be the perfect moment to display military might.

“The event will be a bit different, a little heavy on military display. Because it's his last one, KDF will showcase a lot of military hardware, as they say, goodbye to their commander-in-chief. This is the opportunity you take to showcase your might as a country. This Madaraka Day is special being the last for Uhuru’s administration,” Kibicho said.