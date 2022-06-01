The cost of the Madaraka Day celebrations to be held at the Uhuru Gardens will not be high compared to other national events Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho says.
How much President Kenyatta's last public national event will cost
Not much will be spent in the event which is only 69 days away from the general election
Speaking on Citizen TV, Kibicho said the cost of the celebrations was going to be cheap because there was not going to be any putting up of infrastructure development which was done as part of the Uhuru Gardens renovation unlike other celebrations where the government has to launch a project.
“Tomorrow’s celebration is cheap because we are not doing any infrastructure development which was done as part of the Uhuru Gardens renovation so here its more of paying allowances to the people coming to see and a bit of sprucing so roughly it is about Sh60million to Sh70 million,” said Kibicho.
The Madaraka Day celebrations will be last of Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration as he leaves office after the August 9 elections.
PS Kibicho said the event will have more military display than usual as the KDF honour president Kenyatta in a special way who will be commanding the troops in a public event for the last time adding that it would be the perfect moment to display military might.
“The event will be a bit different, a little heavy on military display. Because it's his last one, KDF will showcase a lot of military hardware, as they say, goodbye to their commander-in-chief. This is the opportunity you take to showcase your might as a country. This Madaraka Day is special being the last for Uhuru’s administration,” Kibicho said.
The Uhuru Gardens is expected to swallow up at least 30,000 Kenyans who plan to grace the occasion. Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Wonie Bio will be the chief guest of the event.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke