Shocking details of how Nigerian was tortured in Kenya

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kenyan authorities deny any involvement

Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Political activist and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu (L), wearing a Jewish prayer shawl, poses in the garden of his house in Umuahia, southeast Nigeria, on May 26, 2017, before commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the war on May 30. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

For eight days, Nigerian separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu was confined in an unknown location in Kenya then maltreated, chained and tortured before being smuggled back to Nigeria.

Kanu made these revelations through a letter dated March 20, delivered to Nigeria's Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

According to the letter, read out loud by special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu travelled into Kenya with a British passport on May 12, 2021.

On June 19, 2021, Kanu drove to Jomo Kenyatta Airport (JKIA) on an errand and in an attempt to pull over at the parking lot of the airport, he was allegedly accosted by about 20 armed men who handcuffed him, covered his face and bundled him into their vehicle.

Nnamdi Kanu during his trial in Abuja, on February 9, 2015/ AFP
Nnamdi Kanu during his trial in Abuja, on February 9, 2015/ AFP Pulse Live Kenya

Eight days later, Kanu was arrested in controversial circumstances in Kenya by suspected Interpol and extradited to Nigeria where he is currently facing treason trial.

Kenyan High Commissioner Wilfred Machage (deceased) stated that Kenyan authorities had not been involved in the arrest of Kanu, and challenged anyone to present evidence proving otherwise.

Kanu was initially arrested on October 14, 2015 on an 11 count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.

He is accused of engaging in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against Nigeria and Nigerian State and institutions.

Kanu is also accused of instigating violence, especially in the Southeastern Nigeria, that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, para military, police forces and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authorities.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

Shocking details of how Nigerian was tortured in Kenya

