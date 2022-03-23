Shocking details of how Nigerian was tortured in Kenya

Kanu made these revelations through a letter dated March 20, delivered to Nigeria's Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

According to the letter, read out loud by special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu travelled into Kenya with a British passport on May 12, 2021.

On June 19, 2021, Kanu drove to Jomo Kenyatta Airport (JKIA) on an errand and in an attempt to pull over at the parking lot of the airport, he was allegedly accosted by about 20 armed men who handcuffed him, covered his face and bundled him into their vehicle.

Eight days later, Kanu was arrested in controversial circumstances in Kenya by suspected Interpol and extradited to Nigeria where he is currently facing treason trial.

Kenyan High Commissioner Wilfred Machage (deceased) stated that Kenyan authorities had not been involved in the arrest of Kanu, and challenged anyone to present evidence proving otherwise.

Accused of terrorism

Kanu was initially arrested on October 14, 2015 on an 11 count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods, among others.

He is accused of engaging in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against Nigeria and Nigerian State and institutions.