How President Ruto is creating a new generation of homeowners

President Ruto spoke on Wednesday during the ground-breaking ceremony of the Mavoko Affordable Housing Project in Machakos Country.

He said the goal of the government is to construct 250,000 houses every year for low income-earners.

The President has already commissioned 17, 850 units in Mukuru, Rongai and Kibera to ease the housing burden affecting low-income earners.

He said this confirms the Government’s strategic focus on expanding access to quality, spacious, clean, safe and secure dwelling places at affordable cost in our country.

“This transformative Plan goes beyond the provision of affordable housing units to presenting opportunities for gainful employment and wealth creation to millions of Kenyans struggling to put food on the table,” Ruto said.

The head of state also praised the Hustler Fund saying Sh5 billion has been issued to applicants.

He added that within the one-week, Kenyans had saved up to Sh250 million, in a move that the Head of State says is a clear indication that the fund will fetch more money than what NHIF is currently collecting.

“The money we are borrowing from China and all over the place is money saved by the people of that country,” President Ruto said.

“It is this money that is saved that is critical for helping develop our country,” he added.