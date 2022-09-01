RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How to apply for NTSA digital number plates online and manually

Denis Mwangi

Preferred number plates will cost Sh30,000.

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features
CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

The National Transport and Safety Authority has issued guidelines on how Kenyan motorists can change to the new-look digital number plates.

Read Also

Car owners can either request to change their current number plates manually or online.

Those who wish to apply for the new number plates manually can obtain the application form from NTSA offices.

Details that are required include the vehicle’s particulars and indicate the type of number plates one is applying for and submit to NTSA.

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features
CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features Pulse Live Kenya

Motorists are then required to make a payment of the Sh3,000 fee and they will be informed of when to pick up the new number plates.

The request for change of number plates can also be made online via the Transport Integrated Management System).

Drivers should send a text message containing the words NTSA to 224847 and then log in to the NTSA website and click on the TIMS tab then proceed to click on the button prompting one to apply for the new reflective number plates.

One is required to choose the vehicle that they are requesting the number plates for, the number plate type, the location to collect and the name of the person who will collect them.

After making payment of the Sh3,000 application fee, the NTSA will send a message informing the applicant when the number plates are ready. Preferred number plates will cost Sh30,000.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the new plates that will be launched with the KDK series for newly-registered vehicles and on October 1st, 2022, to replace existing ones, will introduce the missing link in the securitization of motor vehicle registration.

The plates will also put Kenya on the list of countries that are compliant with the Vienna Traffic Conventions on global standards for number plates including look-and-feel features.

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features
CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features Pulse Live Kenya

They will also meet the requirements of local legal requirements under the Traffic Act 2016.

Kenyan motorists will have 18 months to change to the new number plates or risk a fine of Sh20,000, imprisonment for six months or both.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How to apply for NTSA digital number plates online and manually

How to apply for NTSA digital number plates online and manually

DCI break into Malala's Kakamega home as they look to arrest him [video]

DCI break into Malala's Kakamega home as they look to arrest him [video]

Boniface Mwangi explains viral video demanding wife's treatment in hospital

Boniface Mwangi explains viral video demanding wife's treatment in hospital

CS Balala mourns his eldest brother Sheikh Salim Mohamed Abdallah Balala

CS Balala mourns his eldest brother Sheikh Salim Mohamed Abdallah Balala

Are we to declare a winner? 22 questions Supreme Court judges want Raila to answer

Are we to declare a winner? 22 questions Supreme Court judges want Raila to answer

Lawyer entertains Supreme Court with Dholuo nursery rhyme

Lawyer entertains Supreme Court with Dholuo nursery rhyme

Uhuru resurfaces weeks after General Election [Video]

Uhuru resurfaces weeks after General Election [Video]

IEBC should draw inspiration from VAR - Paul Mwangi

IEBC should draw inspiration from VAR - Paul Mwangi

Raila's lawyers go after Chebukati in Supreme Court petition

Raila's lawyers go after Chebukati in Supreme Court petition

Trending

Johnson Sakaja with his wife June Ndegwa & kids

Sakaja's wife & kids steal show during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

2020 Land Rover Defender

Uproar over Nakuru govt's high-end official vehicle

Al Shabaab issue demands to President elect William Ruto in regards to Kenya Defence Forces presence in Somalia

Al Shabaab issue demands to Ruto, threaten attacks if not met

CS Fred Matiang'i launches new number plates with hidden securtity features

Details of Kenya's new number plates with hidden security features [Photos]