How to check 2022 KCPE results via mobile phone

Before releasing the KCPE results, CS Machogu has to brief President William Ruto at State House before making the official announcement at the Kenya National Examination Council headquarters in Nairobi.

The CS said that the results would be accessible on the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) website, SMS platforms, county education offices, and the respective schools.

This year, more than 1.2 million candidates students took the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations.

To check the results via SMS, parents, students, or other interested individuals are required to send the candidate’s index number followed by the initials KCPE to 20076.

Also, there should be no spacing after the index number's last number and the initials KCPE.

The SMS platform is available for all mobile networks and will be charged at Sh25 per request for results.

Due to the urgency and high demand for the results, sometimes the platform has delays and patience is required.

Candidates can also access their results via the internet by login into the KNEC portal.

The advantage of getting the results through the KNEC portal is that one is able to print the online results.

However, the results are only provisional because the Ministry of Education requires candidates to physically pick the results from their respective examination centres.

How to Check Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) for Grade 6 candidates

The KCPE exam was undertaken alongside the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) for candidates in Grade Six.

Following a recommendation by the Presidential Working Party on Education, KNEC CEO David Njengere announced that there would be a school specific report or national report.