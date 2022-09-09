How Ruto secretly outsmarted Raila, Uhuru in Senate battle

In the contest that saw Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka quit at the last minute, Ruto outwitted both Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

According to sources aware of the plan, Ruto called for a meeting with senators from his camp on Wednesday in which he also asked them to covertly reach out to a few senators from Azimio la Umoja alliance and win them over.

Azimio la Umoja leaders were not aware of the secret deal and many expressed surprise on social media.

Pulse Live Kenya

“This is politics and there is nothing wrong with reaching out to our colleagues from the other side. We did it so well and it worked for us. You go for the strategy that can give you a win against your competitor,” a senator allied to the president-elect revealed.

The deal saw at least 10 senators from the Azimio la Umoja vote for Kenya Kwanza candidate Amason Kingi who won with 46 votes.

The 10 senators remained in the chambers as the rest, walked out claiming that they would not participate in what they described a flawed process.

Those who voted for Kingi were Madzayo (ODM), Kwale’s Juma Boy (ODM), Joseph Githuku (Lamu, Jubilee), Mohamed Faki (Mombasa, ODM), and Taita Taveta’s Johnes Mwaruma (ODM).

The others included Okiya Omtatah (Busia, NRA), Mr Abdul Haji (Garissa, Jubilee), Ms Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo, Jubilee), Prof Margaret Kamar (nominated, Jubilee), and Turkana Senator James Lomenen (Jubilee).

Pulse Live Kenya

The Azimio senators faulted the clerk for failing to ruled in their favour after Senator Moses Kajwang called for the suspension of the speaker election.

Senator Kajwang’ argued that the gazettement of 20 nominated Senators was done less than 48 hours ago, and they didn't get a chance to apply to contest for the positions.

“We cannot proceed with the election for speaker and deputy speaker until the rights of nominated members of the senate have been respected and are accorded an opportunity to put in their application,” Kajwang’ stated.

He was joined by Narok Senator Ledama Olekina in arguing that holding the election of the Senate speaker and deputy speakers will infringe on the rights of nominated senators.

“We talk about inclusivity and diversity and this house, being a house of union, must lead by example. I would like to beseech you to suspend this matter until the time when everyone will be given an opportunity to present their papers,” the Narok senator said.

However, Senators allied to President-elect William Ruto urged the Senate clerk not to suspend the election.