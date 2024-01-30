Huge fire engulfs market near City Stadium in Nairobi for hours [Videos]

The incident occurred shortly after 6:00 p.m., and initial reports indicate that the fire spread rapidly within the market stalls.

Eyewitnesses on the scene describe chaotic scenes as vendors and onlookers tried to salvage goods and possessions amidst the spreading flames.

The fire is reported to have caused extensive damage, with property worth millions feared to have been destroyed.

The inferno didn't spare a billboard erected along the road, which was also engulfed in flames.

Thick black smoke billows from the affected area, visible from a considerable distance.

Nairobi City County firefighters are currently on-site, battling the flames and working tirelessly to bring the situation under control.

Motorists in the vicinity have been urged to avoid roads leading to City Stadium, as emergency services work to address the situation.

Authorities are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire, and investigations will be launched to determine the origin and circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Jua Kali market is a vital economic hub, and its destruction will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the livelihoods of many traders who depend on the market for their daily income.