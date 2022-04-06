Mombasa activist survives after car was shot 22 times [Photos]

Ali Mwatsahu, an activist and politician has survived an apparent assassination attempt after unknown assailants sprayed his car with bullets on Tuesday evening, several media reports indicated on April 6.
The activist identified as Ali Mwatsahu had injuries on his arms and legs
Mwatsahu was on his way home after attending Tarawih (night Ramadan prayers) in Tudor, Mombasa County when he was ambushed by two gunmen in separate vehicles who shot 22 times on the right side of his vehicle.
Eye witness reports indicate that Mwatsahu sustained gunshot wounds on his arms and legs and was rushed to the hospital for treatment by a tuk-tuk motorist.
Mwatsahu is a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) politician, vying for the Mvita parliamentary seat in the upcoming August 9 General Elections.
Detectives assigned to the case detailed that they visited the scene, processed it, and collected exhibits that would aid investigations.
They also photographed the scene before the car was towed. The police are expected to release a preliminary report before issuing a conclusive one later.
A manhunt for the unidentified gunmen was also launched as investigations on the matter commenced.
Shocked residents questioned why the police took too long to respond to the incident since the Makupa Police Station is only 1.7 kilometres from where the politician was attacked.
