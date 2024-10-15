The sports category has moved to a new website.

Husband jailed for 5 years after hoaxing ATPU officers to punish estranged wife

Denis Mwangi

Moses Kabali sent ATPU on a wild goose chase for two months before they realised he was punishing his estranged wife

Moses Kabali, a Ugandan national, has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of hoaxing Kenyan ATPU officers with false terrorism claims.
Moses Kabali, a Ugandan national, has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of hoaxing Kenyan ATPU officers with false terrorism claims.

Moses Kabali, a Ugandan national, has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of hoaxing Kenyan security agencies with false terrorism claims.

The sentencing, delivered by the Kahawa Chief Magistrate Court on October 14, 2024, marks a significant case in Kenya’s fight against terrorism-related offences.

Kabali was charged under Section 26 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act No. 30 of 2012, following a detailed investigation by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU).

The case against Kabali began on June 30, 2024, when he sent an email to the Interpol General Secretariat in France, making alarming claims about an imminent terrorist attack in Kenya.

In his email, Kabali alleged that a known terrorist group was planning to use Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to carry out an attack in the country.

He further provided the names of two individuals whom he claimed were involved in orchestrating the attack, one of whom was known to him personally.

Moses Kabali, a Ugandan national, has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of hoaxing Kenyan security agencies with false terrorism claims.
Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan police officers were immediately alerted, prompting the ATPU to launch an extensive investigation.

The unit quickly identified a female suspect linked to one of the phone numbers mentioned in Kabali's report. This led to her arrest for questioning.

Upon interrogation, the female suspect explained that the phone number in question had been registered using her identification card but was actually being used by her cousin.

Following this revelation, a manhunt for the cousin ensued. She was later arrested in Eastleigh, Nairobi, on August 31, 2024.

However, further investigations revealed that neither the arrested female nor her cousin had any connection to terrorist groups, and both were unaware of any planned attacks.

This led investigators to revisit the source of the false claims.

The investigation took a significant turn when detectives traced the false email back to Moses Kabali, who was arrested on September 3, 2024, at the California Group of Schools in Eastleigh.

A search of his residence uncovered crucial evidence, including two mobile phones, two laptops, and various documents.

Anti Terror Police Unit
Anti Terror Police Unit
These items were subjected to forensic analysis at the Anti-Terrorism Forensic Laboratory, where it was confirmed that Kabali had authored the malicious email using his Yahoo mail account.

Further scrutiny of the case revealed that Kabali's motive for the hoax was personal.

The court learned that Kabali, acting out of anger, fabricated the terror threats to punish his estranged wife after their separation.

His actions triggered a nationwide investigation, wasted valuable security resources, and caused unwarranted panic over a non-existent terrorist threat.

READ: Abel Mutua opens up about unforgettable arrest by Anti-Terror Police Unit

On October 14, 2024, Kabali was sentenced by Chief Magistrate Gideon Kiage. Kabali received a hefty fine of Sh5 million and, in default of payment, will serve a five-year prison sentence.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of misusing security laws. In a country like Kenya, where terrorism remains a genuine and persistent threat—particularly from groups like Al-Shabaab—security agencies must remain vigilant, and false alarms such as Kabali’s can undermine critical efforts to safeguard the nation.

READ: Kenya's top homicide detective breaks down how DCI forensics work

Denis Mwangi is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

