Video of Hussein Mohammed pushing mama mboga goes viral

Cyprian Kimutai

The mama mboga had accompanied DP Ruto for the presidential debate

A video has surfaced online of Hussein Mohammed - Director of Communications for William Ruto's campaign team - pushing aside Pauline Waithera, a mama mboga during the presidential debate.

In the seven seconds long video, Waithera is seen walking side by side with the Deputy President before Mohammed emerges from the front and pushes the mama mboga.

Once Waithera has been pushed, DP Ruto's wife Rachel Ruto appears from behind and is ushered by Mohammed to walk beside her spouse.

The video then cuts just as we see the tall-broad shouldered former journalist escort Waithera back to the front alongside other members of the Kenya Kwanza entourage.

Aside from politicians and other dignitaries, DP Ruto's entourage included Waithera who was representing the interests of mama mbogas as well as Calvince Okoth, a boda-boda operator.

According to the Kenya Kwanza flag bearer, both Waithera and Okoth have been part and parcel of their campaign team. The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader stated that they were both consulted during the creation of his manifesto.

"I met this great woman (Pauline Waithera) from Kiambu Market in Kangangi where I interacted with her in one of our economic forums discussing the economy of every county,” revealed the Deputy President.

Pauline Waithera (white headscarf) and Calvince Okoth (behind DP Ruto) presented their Identity Cards in support of DP Ruto's candidature. The former was proposer while the latter was the seconder.
Okoth on the other hand is a boda boda operator in Kangemi, Dagoretti North, who Ruto described as “a great friend who runs his small hustle and constantly gives us support in the UDA office whenever we need somebody to transport something.”

Both Waithera and Okoth accompanied the UDA party leader to Bomas of Kenya on June 4 when he appeared before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) seeking clearance to run for Presidency.

Waithera and Okoth presented their Identity Cards in support of DP Ruto's candidature. The former was the proposer while the latter was the seconder.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

