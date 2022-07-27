Video of Hussein Mohammed pushing mama mboga goes viral

In the seven seconds long video, Waithera is seen walking side by side with the Deputy President before Mohammed emerges from the front and pushes the mama mboga.

Once Waithera has been pushed, DP Ruto's wife Rachel Ruto appears from behind and is ushered by Mohammed to walk beside her spouse.

The video then cuts just as we see the tall-broad shouldered former journalist escort Waithera back to the front alongside other members of the Kenya Kwanza entourage.

Meet the mama mboga and boda-boda rider part of Ruto's campaign team

Aside from politicians and other dignitaries, DP Ruto's entourage included Waithera who was representing the interests of mama mbogas as well as Calvince Okoth, a boda-boda operator.

According to the Kenya Kwanza flag bearer, both Waithera and Okoth have been part and parcel of their campaign team. The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader stated that they were both consulted during the creation of his manifesto.

"I met this great woman (Pauline Waithera) from Kiambu Market in Kangangi where I interacted with her in one of our economic forums discussing the economy of every county,” revealed the Deputy President.

Okoth on the other hand is a boda boda operator in Kangemi, Dagoretti North, who Ruto described as “a great friend who runs his small hustle and constantly gives us support in the UDA office whenever we need somebody to transport something.”

Both Waithera and Okoth accompanied the UDA party leader to Bomas of Kenya on June 4 when he appeared before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) seeking clearance to run for Presidency.