Hussein Mohammed, David Ndii land lucrative jobs at State House [List]

Denis Mwangi

Hussein Mohammed will be reporting to the head of the Presidential Communication Service

Hussein Mohamed appointed Head of Communications in William Ruto Presidential Campaign
Hussein Mohamed appointed Head of Communications in William Ruto Presidential Campaign

President William Ruto has appointed Hussein Mohammed as State House Spokesperson.

According to a statement from the outgoing Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Hussein Mohammed will report to David Mugonyi, the head of the Presidential Communication Service (PCS).

This is a departure from the previous Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) which the PCS has now replaced.

President William Ruto making an address at State House flanked by DP Rigathi Gachagua and Musalia Mudavadi on September 27, 2022
President William Ruto making an address at State House flanked by DP Rigathi Gachagua and Musalia Mudavadi on September 27, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Mugonyi served as Ruto’s spokesperson in the office of the deputy president.

President Ruto also appointed Felix Koskei as the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, replacing Kinyua.

The head of state merged the roles of the Chief of Staff with those of the Head of Public Service unlike his predecessor retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Former Turkana governor Josphat Nanok will serve as the deputy chief of staff.

Kenyans on social media had expected that Nanok would be named the State House Comptroller but the role has been given to former Kajiado MP Katoo ole Metito.

Economist David Ndii has been appointed as the chairperson of the President’s Council of Economic advisors.

Economist David Ndii with Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa and Deputy President William Ruto
Economist David Ndii with Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa and Deputy President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Former army commander Major Gen (Rtd) Augustine Cheruiyot was appointed the Senior Advisor & Head of the Economic Transformation Secretariat.

Former Treasury PS Kamau Thugge has been appointed as the Senior Advisor and Head of Fiscal Affairs and Budget Policy.

