I acted as president, I am becoming a president - Walter Mong'are declares 2022 bid

In an announcement coming on Saturday, the former Redykyulass skit-comedian was endorsed as the presidential candidate for the Umoja Summit Party.

Mong'are, who is popularly known by his former radio personna's name Nyambane, referenced his most memorable comedy act where he embodied former President Daniel Arap Moi's eccentricities as a way of creating humour.

"I imitated the President and I, too, am becoming. As Umoja Summit, we shall continue to speak with one voice, because this is our land, country, and moment together," he stated.

He went on to note that he and the Umoja party would put up an out-of-the-ordinary presidential campaign as they seek to clinch the country's top seat.

"We shall not use sunroofs or stand on top of lorries and trucks to lecture the youth or dish out money. We shall have a sit-down and listen to them for their voices to influence the decisions we are making. We shall not be making promises but giving them our commitment," he stated in his address.

We are not late, voting is on August 9 - Umoja Summit presidential aspirant

Addressing the notion that Dr William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have a lead in the 2022 race, Mr Mong'are noted that the official campaign season is yet to begin.

"Our symbol is a pot because we are cooking great things for Kenya and I'd like to thank like-minded individuals who have joined us from other parties.

