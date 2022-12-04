Youthful MP speaks on nearly losing his life during foreign trip this week

The lawmaker was part of the team that represented Kenya at the recently-concluded East African inter-parliamentary games.

Salasya narrated that on Tuesday, November 29, after finishing the athletics competition that he was taking part in, he decided to take a dip in the pool.

“The manager told me not to proceed beyond the shallow end but my curiosity could not let me stay put,” narrated the lawmaker.

Pulse Live Kenya

Things however took a drastic turn when the MP slid and found himself in the deep end of the pool.

With no experience in swimming, things were looking bad for the lawmaker even as he stared at the possibility of death in the pool.

“I could not see above the water, I could not breathe or shout or do anything. It was like; ‘Oh my God!’ today is the end of me,’ I discovered that you cannot just walk in the pool to the wall of the pool which is what I thought as I went in,” he added.

Luck was on his side as by-standers at a nearby message parlour who could not swim either came to his rescue.

The two women call a man who jumped into the pool and rescued the lawmaker who was then given first aid during the fracas that lasted about four minutes.

“Had it gone to something like seven minutes, it would have been tough for me,” Salasya concluded.

Convening prayers

Upon his return to the country, the youthful lawmaker convened prayers to thank God for sparing his life.

He also vowed never to go back into a swimming pool.

"I was almost dead in the swimming Pool, but I was rescued wacha Yesu aitwe Yesu. I will never go back to a swimming pool😭😭kama haujui ku swim like me please don’t dare go into that thing," he stated.

Pulse Live Kenya