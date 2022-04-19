RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

I'm not a celebrity but I don't mind being one - Man behind 'Password' clip speaks

Authors:

Amos Robi

Man behind viral clip 'Password' speaks out

Jack Omondo Oluoch
Jack Omondo Oluoch

Jack Omondi Oluoch, the man who became an instant internet sensation due to the virality of a clip of him repeating the phrase password in an interview during the ODM party primaries has broken his silence.

Recommended articles

‘Password’ as he is now popularly known has said he had just gone to vote and there was a delay caused by the late arrival of voter equipment - worsened by the lack of a password for the systems.

“I rose early to go vote so that I could go about my other businesses but the equipment was brought late and when they finally came the person in charge kept saying there wasn’t a password,” he narrated.

Oluoch who is resident of Shauri Yako in Kisumu further divulged that he spoke on the Password unavailability to the media just to explain how the situation was at the voting station. He also noted that he had others issues that demanded his attention and that's why he was quick to question the slow process at the station.

Asked whether he felt like a celebrity, Oluoch who is a casual labourer said he did not know whether he was a celebrity but did not mind being one as long as it brings food on the table.

Jack Omondo Oluoch
Jack Omondo Oluoch Jack Omondo Oluoch Pulse Live Kenya

“On the celeb I don’t think I am celeb but If It can bring food on the table then I don’t mind being one,” he stated.

He went on to reveal that he is a comedian but has not had a platform to air his talents and that why he was making funny gestures during the media interview at the polling station.

Oluoch who has already embraced the password name said he has received a few calls aimed at pushing his talent.

“After the video went viral some guy called me asking if we could meet so that we can work together so am going to meet him and hear what he has to say,” he stated.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Igathe joins Nairobi Governor race with cryptic billboards across Nairobi [Photos]

Igathe joins Nairobi Governor race with cryptic billboards across Nairobi [Photos]

I'm not a celebrity but I don't mind being one - Man behind 'Password' clip speaks

I'm not a celebrity but I don't mind being one - Man behind 'Password' clip speaks

Police arrest men captured in viral video assaulting mother and son in Homa Bay

Police arrest men captured in viral video assaulting mother and son in Homa Bay

Disgruntled ODM aspirant who sold Sh25 Million house sends appeal to Raila [Video]

Disgruntled ODM aspirant who sold Sh25 Million house sends appeal to Raila [Video]

Corruption allegations emerge in National Assembly clerk recruitment

Corruption allegations emerge in National Assembly clerk recruitment

KRA pushes for amendments on Huduma Bill to crackdown on tax cheats

KRA pushes for amendments on Huduma Bill to crackdown on tax cheats

MC Jessy rejects Ruto's offer, vies as an independent candidate

MC Jessy rejects Ruto's offer, vies as an independent candidate

Matiang'i speaks on his private life, boys club, investing [Video]

Matiang'i speaks on his private life, boys club, investing [Video]

Why Uhuru's retirement office budget has been omitted by Treasury

Why Uhuru's retirement office budget has been omitted by Treasury

Trending

Modern Coast billionaire's children inherit lion's share of his wealth

Modern Coast buses intercepted

UDA nominations: DNG wins in Woodely, Wamatangi dominates Kiambu

UDA Nominations -DNG wins in Woodely, Wamatangi dominates Kiambu

Where to find fuel fast: Ingenious Kenyan creates tool to help drivers

Members of the public help push a motorist whose fuel ran out while queueing at a petrol station in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, on April 3, 2022. Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Parliament adjourned prematurely after Speaker clashes with Babu Owino [Video]

Parliament adjourned prematurely after Speaker Muturi clashes with Babu Owino [Video]