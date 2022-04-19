I'm not a celebrity but I don't mind being one - Man behind 'Password' clip speaks

‘Password’ as he is now popularly known has said he had just gone to vote and there was a delay caused by the late arrival of voter equipment - worsened by the lack of a password for the systems.

“I rose early to go vote so that I could go about my other businesses but the equipment was brought late and when they finally came the person in charge kept saying there wasn’t a password,” he narrated.

Oluoch who is resident of Shauri Yako in Kisumu further divulged that he spoke on the Password unavailability to the media just to explain how the situation was at the voting station. He also noted that he had others issues that demanded his attention and that's why he was quick to question the slow process at the station.

Asked whether he felt like a celebrity, Oluoch who is a casual labourer said he did not know whether he was a celebrity but did not mind being one as long as it brings food on the table.

Jack Omondo Oluoch Pulse Live Kenya

“On the celeb I don’t think I am celeb but If It can bring food on the table then I don’t mind being one,” he stated.

He went on to reveal that he is a comedian but has not had a platform to air his talents and that why he was making funny gestures during the media interview at the polling station.

Oluoch who has already embraced the password name said he has received a few calls aimed at pushing his talent.