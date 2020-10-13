Economist David Ndii has said that he did not know former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was a coward, until he told him that they had plans to have a non-binding referendum.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, Ndii mentioned that Odinga almost fell from his chair and the next thing he heard of, was the handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He mentioned that he had never seen so much fear in anyone’s eyes like he did in the ODM leader’s eyes, after his suggestion.

“I did not know Raila was a coward until the day I told him of plans to do non-binding (i.e. Catalonia style) referenda and he almost fell of his chair. Rarely have I seen so much fear in one set of eyes. Next think I knew #handcheque,” tweeted David Ndii.

Raila Odinga with David Ndii

His words were in response to a twitter user, Wambua James, who accused David Ndii who has lately become a big critic of Mr Odinga of hypocrisy.

The user said that when Ndii supported Raila’s presidential bid, he did not know he was a traitor, coward and a dynasty until he switched camp to Deputy President William Ruto.

“When @DavidNdii was in ODM he never knew that Raila was a coward, a traitor and a dynasty up to the moment he joined RUTO, that's when his eyes opened to the fact that Raila is a dynasty Hypocrisy,” said Wambua James.

Read Also: Raila is a progressive hard working politician – David Ndii