Former Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero has said that he feels sad for his successor Governor Mike Sonko because his mandate of running the Nairobi City County has been overtaken by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) under Director-General Mohamed Badi.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Live, Kidero pointed out that it was unnecessary to create NMS at a time the Urban Areas and Cities Act was still binding.

“I feel sad that his mandate has been overtaken by Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), which if you were to ask me, I don’t think if it was necessary. Because even when I was I office, we signed with the National government, the Urban Areas and Cities Act which recognizes Nairobi being the Capital City, the city where the UN is located, ambassadors and International bodies are, and the functions that should be shared and this are clearly spelled out in the Urban areas and Cities Act.

"So I don’t think it was necessary to get a body like NMS, they should have just fallen back on Urban areas and Cities Act to execute this functions that NMS is executing” said Dr. Evans Kidero.

Former Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero and Pulse Live Presenter Brian Oruta

The difference between Nairobi County and NMS

Kidero went on to argue that the amount of Money allocated to Nairobi County is not enough compared to NMS that is being funded directly from the office of the President.

“The amount of money Nairobi county is getting from the Revenue sharing formula is not sufficient, because 80% of it goes into paying salaries and the remaining 20% is not enough.

"So the advantage that NMS has is that they are getting funded directly from the office of the President. And if this could have been done for Nairobi that the National government pays what they owe, because the National government owes Nairobi County over Sh80 billion, which if they pay, all the things will be executed. It’s just that NMS are getting more money, that’s why you see the difference,” noted Dr. Kidero.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Governor Mike Sonko and NMS Boss General Badi

Asked to rate Governor Sonko’s performance on a scale of 1-10, Kidero said; “I won’t do that on a number of reasons. One is because he was voted overwhelming because in Nairobi he got many votes than the President himself, so it’s the people of Nairobi to rate him, because obviously Nairobians had expectations of what he needed to do for them, and it them to say if he has done that."