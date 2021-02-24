Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has come out to say that he had predicted that the Building Bridges Initiative Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020 would be passed by most County Assemblies.

His words come after 38 counties adopted the Draft Bill paving way for it to move to Parliament for debate.

While citing part of the letter he wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta leading to their fallout, Kang’ata said his advice in the letter was taken seriously and that he also advised against having a by-election in Nairobi.

“See herein below page 4 of my letter to HE. I had predicted this outcome. It seems all my advice was taken seriously. I advised against a by- election in Nairobi; I advised on managing assemblies; I advised on matters coffee,” tweeted the Senator.

Senator Kang’ata was de-whipped as the Senate Majority Chief Whip after a letter he wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta advising against the BBI was leaked to the media.

After being de-whipped, Kang’ata joined the Tanga Tanga faction and has been calling out President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake counterpart Raila Odinga.

