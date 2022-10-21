RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

I have 35 civil cases in court - Mithika Linturi

Denis Mwangi

Gladys Shollei noted that the committee had spent 40 minutes out of the allocated 90 minutes discussing Linturi's court cases

Mithika Linturi appears before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 21, 2022.
Mithika Linturi appears before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 21, 2022.

Agriculture CS Nominee Mithika Linturi shed more light on the withdrawal of attempted rape charges that were preferred against him.

Read Also

Linturi started by disclosing to the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 21, 2022, that he had 35 active civil court cases, other than the criminal case which was withdrawn.

He said the attempted rape accusations had been made by people who wanted to extort money after abducting him.

"I have 35 civil cases in court. In the only criminal case I had (the attempted rape case), I was actually the complainant. I had been abducted and there were plans to extort me," the politician stated.

Mithika Linturi appears before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 21, 2022.
Mithika Linturi appears before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 21, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

The former Meru senator shared an affidavit from the woman who had accused him of attempted rape, in which she explained the reasons for withdrawing the case.

She said she has reconciled her conscience and reflected on the facts and circumstances relating to this complaint and decided on her own volition to withdraw," the Agriculture CS nominee said.

He accused former Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti of ordering the transfer of the case from Nanyuki to Nairobi, where he claimed some changes were made to frame him.

The (former) DCI himself decided that Mithika must be turned into a target. It is just last week when the DCI officers came to my office and brought me the cash bail and the money they had recovered from the abductors.

"Immediately I was abducted and released after giving Sh250,000, instead of the Sh1 million they (abductors) asked for, I reported the matter at Nanyuki DCI offices,” Linuturi said.

He told the committee that officers in Nairobi destroyed his original statements, turned the case against him and charged him with attempted rape.

I was a victim but was framed as the perpetrator in that case. The idea was to embarrass and humiliate me,” he told the committee.

Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei noted that the committee had spent 40 minutes out of allocated 90 minutes discussing Linturi's court cases.

Earlier, the former senator revealed that he was worth Sh1.2 billion.

Mithika Linturi appears before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 21, 2022.
Mithika Linturi appears before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on October 21, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

My financial net worth is about Sh1.2 billion. It includes investments and shares in various companies and saccos, properties, vehicles and directorship in different companies where I am a shareholder," he said.

Linturi added that he was expecting Sh1 billion in court awards for rulings made in his favour.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Karen Nyamu's salary perks shoot after landing powerful role

Karen Nyamu's salary perks shoot after landing powerful role

I have 35 civil cases in court - Mithika Linturi

I have 35 civil cases in court - Mithika Linturi

Key details of President William Ruto's speech on Mashujaa Day

Key details of President William Ruto's speech on Mashujaa Day

Sigh of relief for farmers as President Ruto comes to their aid

Sigh of relief for farmers as President Ruto comes to their aid

What it takes to be honoured during Mashujaa Day Celebrations

What it takes to be honoured during Mashujaa Day Celebrations

Warm reception for Miguna Miguna at JKIA 4 years after deportation

Warm reception for Miguna Miguna at JKIA 4 years after deportation

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Why MCAs walked out of Governor Kawira Mwangaza's address [Video]

Why MCAs walked out of Governor Kawira Mwangaza's address [Video]

DCI Mohamed shares his mobile phone number after being sworn in

DCI Mohamed shares his mobile phone number after being sworn in

Trending

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation

Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep Gladys Chania's husband George Mwangi who was found dead in a Kiambu forest

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep candidate recalls husband's last moments

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep Gladys Chania speaking at a past event

Police arrest Kiambu politician after new information on husband's death