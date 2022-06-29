Bahati : I have been offered Sh50 Million to drop my Mathare MP bid

Speaking to Radio Citizen’s Willy M. Tuva, Bahati said that his opponents have been fighting him day and night to ensure he is not on the ballot come August 9.

“Watu hajui kwa nini napigana, people have come with offers they want me to step down. They have offered me millions, up to Sh.50 million. They know that when they get to office they are planning to steal from our people of Mathare,” Bahati said.

The allegations come at time the singer is embroiled in bitter fallout with ODM Party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna over announcement that he (Bahati) has stepped down in favour of MP Anthony Oluoch.

Sifuna shared a short clip of the Jubilee party leadership confirming that Bahati was no longer in the Mathare race.

“Ahsante sana wana Jubilee Party Nairobi for resolving the Mathare question for us. We now have a candidate. Hio kijana ya kulia lia nitachukua apology yake kwa Diana personally [Let the crying boy know I will accept an apology through his wife Diana, personally],” Sifuna captioned the Jubilee Party video.

Singer Kevin Bahati Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati clapped back at Sifuna, asking him to refrain from mentioning his wife’s name. He went on to allege that Sifuna had been paid by his opponent to soil his bid as the next Mathare MP.

“F*ck you Mr Sifuna. Keep your mouth away from mentioning my wife in your cheap politics! Have some respect for women,” Bahati hit back.

He also made it clear that he will be on the ballot come August 9, 2022, requesting his supporters to ignore statements made by Sifuna.

“And so because it seems this Sifuna and Shebesh have been paid by my losing opponent to spread propaganda let me answer them here. First and foremost you two don't speak on behalf of my party Jubilee. I want to confirm that I Bahati Kioko I am still on the ballot as the next Mathare MP,” Bahati stated.

Bahati and Edwin Sifuna trade harsh words online, Diana Marua dragged in Pulse Live Kenya

On Monday, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said that a meeting between ODM and Jubilee resolved to have Bahati step aside from the race since Anthony Aluoch is their preferred candidate.