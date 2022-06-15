I know who is fighting me & why, Sijachizi - Sakaja on his degree saga

Speaking on Tuesday during a Kenya Kwanza Rally in Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Sakaja argued that he has already submitted the required papers to IEBC but his opponents are still fighting.

“Kuna Wadosi wamekaa mahali wanasema kijana wa mtu wa kawaida hawezi kuwa Governor Nairobi. Hawa watu wameingia wasi wasi, wameanza kuniandama, wameniwekea propaganda ati sijasoma. Mimi niko na karatasi safi lakini ni kwa sababu wanaogopa wanajua mimi ni sure bet.

“Na wanajua ule project wao anaweza enda tu kama watanisimamisha, ningependa kuwaambia hivi, sio nyinyi mnachagua viongozi ni wananchi wanachagua. Sio nyinyi mnachagua viongozi ni mungu anachagua, tukutane kwa debe tutanyorosha huyo project wenu asubuhi arudi kule kwa Bank,” the Nairobi Senator said.

In a quick rejoinder, a user reminded Sakaja that every job has it requirements and he should just produce the required papers without blaming his opponents.

“Stop lying nobody is fighting you, every job has a requirement just produce your certs and close this case mheshimiwa,” the user said.

However, Sakaja hit back with an explanation that he is fully aware of the people who are trying to frustrate his gubernatorial bid.

“They were produced and certified to the relevant institutions. I know who is fighting me and why. Sijachizi,” Sakaja clarified.

Four petitions have already been filed seeking to bar Sakaja from contesting in the upcoming General Election.

The IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee had given the UDA Nairobi Governor aspirant until 12 noon on Monday, June 13 to defend his degree after clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The returning officer and the petitioners were expected to file their responses to Sakaja’s defence by the end of Tuesday.

The hearing of the petitions has been scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 13.

This comes after it emerged that Senator Sakaja did not graduate from the University of Nairobi where he was a student leader.

“It is true Sakaja was admitted to the university and was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science, studied from first year up to fourth year, but is yet to graduate,” UoN communications director John Orindi said.

Papers presented by the senator in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) however indicate that the senator graduated from Team University having pursued a Bachelor of Science Management, a programme he undertook online.