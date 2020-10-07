Popular vernacular radio presenter and comedian Muthee Kiengei is among a growing list of Mt Kenya celebrities who have opted to live a polygamous lifestyle.

Kiengei has a cordial relationship with his two wives, his first wife being a popular radio presenter Keziah Kariuki while the second one is a business lady by the name Ashley Mugure.

While the polygamous couple appear to be living happily, not everyone is happy about the union as evidenced by a female blogger's harsh comments on the new marital arrangement.

The blogger, Jane Kogi, criticised Kiengei and other celebrities for marrying a second wife after living with the first wife during their struggling years.

"I can't understand the nonsense that some of the kikuyu men are playing, you stay with your wife when you are poor and have nothing much but immediately umeomoka (you have made it)you look for a second wife or get another woman pregnant. Look at Muigai, Kiengei, Njogu, Kori and now Samidor, what kind of nonsense is this?" she posted.

The comment appeared to iunfuriate Kiengei who hit back accusing Jane of being a second wife while at the same time defending polygamy.

"This lady thought posting us in a negative manner would affect us. Little did she Know that I know her well and that she is a second wife in fact she stole someone's husband. I confronted her And she decides to edit the post removing my name in the list."

"Ladies please, za wanaume zikikuja online tafadhari nyamaza sisi ndio tunatembeanga na bwana yako we know Him well and even more than you...Only a widow who is sure about her husband," the comedian stated.

He later explained his lifestyle saying his father had two wives and eighteen children while he has only two children from his two wives.

The polygamy craze is catching with Mt Kenya celebrities who are now proudly displaying their wives on social media.

Apart from Kiengei, gospel musician Muigai wa Njoroge and media personality Njogu wa Njoroge have publicly embraced their polygamous families.