I sacrificed a lot - Ngirici speaks of selling multi-million family property for DP Ruto

Thomas Bosire

Wangui Ngirici regrets selling family property to support DP Rutos ambition in UDA

Aspiring Kirinyaga Governor Wangui Ngirici
Aspiring Kirinyaga Governor Wangui Ngirici

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici while speaking in Kiamanyeki, Mwea constituency on Saturday said she regrets investing in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

She was one of the leaders determined to popularize the party in Kirinyaga County when it was starting out.

In December 2021, Ngirici exited the Dr William Ruto party following what she termed as betrayal when Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was openly endorsed by UDA.

Governor Waiguru has featured prominently in DP Ruto's campaign rallies lately, including at the Thika Stadium two weeks ago.

Ngirici now regrets convincing her husband, Andrew Ngirici, to sell a family house worth millions to fund UDA's operations in Kirinyaga.

In the Kiamanyeki tour, the woman representative was keen on campaigning for her bid asking residents not to consider the party rather the candidate.

She will be vying as an independent candidate having abandoned the Jubilee party ship which got her elected in 2017.

"I sacrificed a lot for the UDA party but I was later shortchanged,” Ngirici concluded, adding that she was edged out of KEWOPA chairship and various leadership positions in Parliament after siding with Deputy President William Ruto.

She reiterated: “Mambo ya kuchagua chama tuwache (forget about party politics), let us think about individuals who will represent our interests.”

Speaking in another meeting held with Kirinyaga County MCAs Sunday, Ngirici clarified that she is not affiliated with any coalition.

“Those who will want to vote for DP Ruto I have no problem you can go and vote for him, those who want Raila can go and vote for him, and those who want Musalia can go and vote for him. It’s you to elect the leaders you want,” she stated.

Others contesting for the Kirinyaga seat include its first governor Joseph Ndathi, Senator Charles Kibiru, and Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua.

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

