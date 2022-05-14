I smell a rerun - Kabogo says ahead of unveiling of Ruto’s running mate

The Tujibebe Wakeanya party leader opined that it will be a twoi-horse race between Ruto and Raila Odinga, with contest being decided in a runoff.

In a surprise post on Twitter, Kabogo who had initially declared support for Ruto's bid and exuded confidence that the Kenya Kwanza candidate will sweep to victory is now not seeing a round one win for Ruto on the ballot in August.

According to the veteran politician, the choice of a running mate will determine the person who will carry the day in August.

"I smell a rerun, it’s imminent. Like I said before the choice of a running mate will decide the 5th. Am not a witch neither am I a prophet but I see," Kabogo wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto is set to unveil his running mate today with his allies wishing him well in making the choice that will have a bearing on his bid.

“To my friend, my good friend, my bosom buddy William Ruto. May the Lord give you grace over the most difficult 11 hours of your life. I know you will do the right thing for the nation, our alliance and yourself. It shall be well," wrote Moses Kuria.

Ahead of the big decision, Ruto has in some instances found himself on the receiving end.

Most recently, Kabogo threatened to dump the DP Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza Alliance after a leaked power-sharing deal in indicated that Mount Kenya region would miss out on key positions despite the overwhelming support for Ruto.

Kabogo opined that Mount Kenya region was short changed in the deal, claiming Ruto appears to be favouring ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula of Ford-Kenya.