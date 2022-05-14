RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

I smell a rerun - Kabogo says ahead of unveiling of Ruto’s running mate

Charles Ouma

DP Ruto and Raila Odinga are set to unveil their running mates on Saturday and Sunday respectively

Dr William Ruto in conversation with Kenya Kwanza principal Moses Wetangula, Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria and Tujibebe Wakenya party leader William Kabogo during a rally at Thika Stadium, Kiambu County
Dr William Ruto in conversation with Kenya Kwanza principal Moses Wetangula, Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria and Tujibebe Wakenya party leader William Kabogo during a rally at Thika Stadium, Kiambu County

Former Kiambu governor, William Kabogo has predicted that Deputy President William Ruto will fail to win the 2022 presidential elections in the first round.

The Tujibebe Wakeanya party leader opined that it will be a twoi-horse race between Ruto and Raila Odinga, with contest being decided in a runoff.

In a surprise post on Twitter, Kabogo who had initially declared support for Ruto's bid and exuded confidence that the Kenya Kwanza candidate will sweep to victory is now not seeing a round one win for Ruto on the ballot in August.

According to the veteran politician, the choice of a running mate will determine the person who will carry the day in August.

"I smell a rerun, it’s imminent. Like I said before the choice of a running mate will decide the 5th. Am not a witch neither am I a prophet but I see," Kabogo wrote.

Kiambu 2022 gubernatorial hopeful William Kabogo
Kiambu 2022 gubernatorial hopeful William Kabogo Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto is set to unveil his running mate today with his allies wishing him well in making the choice that will have a bearing on his bid.

“To my friend, my good friend, my bosom buddy William Ruto. May the Lord give you grace over the most difficult 11 hours of your life. I know you will do the right thing for the nation, our alliance and yourself. It shall be well," wrote Moses Kuria.

Ahead of the big decision, Ruto has in some instances found himself on the receiving end.

Most recently, Kabogo threatened to dump the DP Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza Alliance after a leaked power-sharing deal in indicated that Mount Kenya region would miss out on key positions despite the overwhelming support for Ruto.

Kabogo opined that Mount Kenya region was short changed in the deal, claiming Ruto appears to be favouring ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula of Ford-Kenya.

“I want to send out a message. I have seen the coalition agreement that UDA, ANC, and Ford-Kenya have deposited with the political parties’ registrar. I did not join hands with William Ruto to get an appointive position. What I asked him is to ensure the interest of the Mt Kenya region is well captured in his government,” stated Kabogo on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

