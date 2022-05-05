I sold property worth millions - Alinur Mohamed over order to drop Kamukunji MP bid

Kamukunji Member of Parliament hopeful Alinur Mohamed has lamented over the method used by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance to decide who will fly the coalition's flag in the August General Election.
Alinur was preparing to contest the Kamukunji MP seat on an ODM ticket but the coalition declared that the constituency a Jubilee zone.
Alinur said he has sold property worth millions to actualize his dreams of representing the people of Kamukunji.
“I have been campaigning for the last four years, selling my agenda to the people and doing lots of activities to change lives in Kamukunji Constituency. I have sold my property worth millions of shillings and used the money to campaign, just to ensure my dream of serving the people comes true,” Alinur Mohamed said on twitter.
Alinur described the zoning of the constituency to be a Jubilee zone as a threat to democracy saying it was painful and frustrating.
“Unfortunately, Kamukunji Constituency has been zoned for the Jubilee Party, making it impossible for the people of Kamukunji to have the leader of their choice. This is very painful, this is frustrating and it is a threat to our democracy,”
The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Coalition used the zoning method which several aspirants felt was unfair.
Bahati cries foul after being told to step down as Mathare
Singer and Mathare Member of Parliament hopeful Bahati was moved to tears after Jubilee recalled his nomination certificate.
Bahati urged the coalition leadership to consider him to represent the people of Mathare.
"I respect you my president and I respect Raila Amollo Odinga but please, give the youth of this country a chance.
"I know there is zoning and Mathare has been zoned as an ODM area but for this one time, give the youth of this country a chance. Give the people of Mathare a chance to choose the leader they have always wanted," Bahati said.
