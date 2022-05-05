RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

I sold property worth millions - Alinur Mohamed over order to drop Kamukunji MP bid

Authors:

Amos Robi

Alinur said he had sold property worth millions just to get the seat but was denied the ticket

Alinur Mohammed
Alinur Mohammed

Kamukunji Member of Parliament hopeful Alinur Mohamed has lamented over the method used by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance to decide who will fly the coalition's flag in the August General Election.

Recommended articles

Alinur was preparing to contest the Kamukunji MP seat on an ODM ticket but the coalition declared that the constituency a Jubilee zone.

Alinur said he has sold property worth millions to actualize his dreams of representing the people of Kamukunji.

“I have been campaigning for the last four years, selling my agenda to the people and doing lots of activities to change lives in Kamukunji Constituency. I have sold my property worth millions of shillings and used the money to campaign, just to ensure my dream of serving the people comes true,” Alinur Mohamed said on twitter.

Alinur Mohammed
Alinur Mohammed Alinur Mohammed Pulse Live Kenya

Alinur described the zoning of the constituency to be a Jubilee zone as a threat to democracy saying it was painful and frustrating.

“Unfortunately, Kamukunji Constituency has been zoned for the Jubilee Party, making it impossible for the people of Kamukunji to have the leader of their choice. This is very painful, this is frustrating and it is a threat to our democracy,”

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Coalition used the zoning method which several aspirants felt was unfair.

Singer and Mathare Member of Parliament hopeful Bahati was moved to tears after Jubilee recalled his nomination certificate.

Alinur Mohamed
Alinur Mohamed Alinur Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

Bahati urged the coalition leadership to consider him to represent the people of Mathare.

"I respect you my president and I respect Raila Amollo Odinga but please, give the youth of this country a chance.

"I know there is zoning and Mathare has been zoned as an ODM area but for this one time, give the youth of this country a chance. Give the people of Mathare a chance to choose the leader they have always wanted," Bahati said.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Confusion as KANU now nominates Gideon Moi as Odinga's running mate

Confusion as KANU now nominates Gideon Moi as Odinga's running mate

I sold property worth millions - Alinur Mohamed over order to drop Kamukunji MP bid

I sold property worth millions - Alinur Mohamed over order to drop Kamukunji MP bid

Petition to dismiss August elections dismissed by High Court

Petition to dismiss August elections dismissed by High Court

Gideon Moi nominates Kalonzo as Raila's running mate

Gideon Moi nominates Kalonzo as Raila's running mate

More details about Prof Wajackoyah running mate emerge

More details about Prof Wajackoyah running mate emerge

Why you could miss NHIF services if you don't have Huduma number

Why you could miss NHIF services if you don't have Huduma number

Talai clan seek help from Prince William over land eviction

Talai clan seek help from Prince William over land eviction

UDA insiders reveal top candidate for DP Ruto's running mate position

UDA insiders reveal top candidate for DP Ruto's running mate position

CS Magoha urges headteachers to accept pupils lacking uniform

CS Magoha urges headteachers to accept pupils lacking uniform

Trending

Kibaki's report card issued in 1947 surfaces, revealing his impressive record

Former President Mwai Kibaki during his time as Finance Minister

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Former President Mwai Kibaki's son Jimmy Kibaki addressing mourners during the 3rd President's burial in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, 2022

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

US Embassy in Nairobi

Light moment as Uhuru engages aide de camp in his speech

President Kenyatta ennagages aide-de-camp