I was not elected by Tuju – DP Ruto on being locked out of Jubilee Headquarters

He said that it is an emotional matter for him because many people don’t understand the history of Jubilee.

Ruto stated that Jubilee Secretary General, Raphael Tuju who locked him and MPs allied to him out of the party headquarters is not the one who elected him into office, but the people of Kenya.

“I was not elected DP by Raphael Tuju. I was elected DP by the people of Kenya. I occupy this office by virtue of the decision by 8 million Kenyans who voted for Uhuru and myself. Whether I’m locked out Jubilee headquarters and that is an emotional thing for me because people do not understand the history of Jubilee,” said the Deputy President.

DP Ruto mentioned that Jubilee was formed out of the need to fix the politics of the country which was ethnicity and hate based, at the time.

“We came from a very bad past where politics was prosecuted on the platform of ethnicity and hate and division. Uhuru and myself sat down and said even if we don’t win, we must sort out the politics and that’s why we brought together almost 12 political parties to form Jubilee and we created a monumental political party,” said Ruto.

William Ruto noted that he tried to workout what the issue was within the party, but the people calling the shots in the party were hardly sober and ready to have any talks.