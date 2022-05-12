RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

I was shot by carjackers -Tim Wanyonyi on how he ended up on a wheelchair

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Nobody was looking at me the same way including my colleagues at work - MP Tim

MP Tim Wanyonyi
MP Tim Wanyonyi

Westlands Member of Parliament (MP) Tim Wanyonyi has revealed the circumstances that confined him on a wheelchair back in 1998.

Recommended articles

Appearing on JKLIVE, the legislator explained that he was shoot by carjackers somewhere in Ngara when he was heading home from work.

“I was shot by Carjackers. One evening when I had just left work and I was going home and some fellows accosted me somewhere in Ngara and shot me and quickly my life transformed from a young vibrant lawyer to a wheelchair. That was in 1998,” MP Tim Wanyonyi explained.

He went on to expound that the recovery process was never easy as he had to learn how to cope up with a new lifestyle – using a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi
Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi Pulse Live Kenya

“It is very difficult to transform from one condition of life to another one and that’s what can drive you into depression and can also lead you into self-denial and many other things.

“But when you go through a process of healing it takes quite some time and healing the mind is the most difficult thing. You can heal the wound, they can heal everything but the mind I is very very difficult and once you reach that stage,” he remarked.

Wanyonyi said that his perfective changed during his rehabilitation on Brussels, Belgium after he saw what other patients were going through.

“I went to Brussels for rehabilitation and in thee I was in a room for two days sleeping. The third day some lady cam and she wanted to take me out and I said can’t you see I’m sick…she never left, she stood there for almost two hours until I had to get out.

“When we left the room we went to the gym and in the gym I saw wonders that people there who had lost all limps, the hands are not functioning, some have lost their memory, they are trying to reconstruct the memory. Then I said to myself, I. better than this people why I’m complaining and that was the begging of my road to recovery,” Tim Wanyonyi said.

Also Read: Tim Wanyonyi officially goes back to Westlands after Azimio picked Igathe

Upon coming back to Kenya, he went back to his practice as a lawyer but things were never the same again.

“I came back home and I went to my practice but things had changed. Nobody was looking at me the same way including my colleagues at work.

"All my clients were taken away so I will come in the office and sit form morning to evening doing nothing. I did that for almost one year and I told my brother (Wetangula) that I was leaving to go and set up my own practice, he thought I was joking.

"I resigned and left, went and setup my practice and luckily someone of my clients who were with me there followed me and said even if it means carrying you to Court we are ready and this are the guys who gave me the fighting spirit and form there I have never looked back,” he added.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru, Ruto meet eye to eye in 1st Cabinet meeting in 1 year [Photos]

Uhuru, Ruto meet eye to eye in 1st Cabinet meeting in 1 year [Photos]

Teen girl in Bomet stabs fellow girl to death over 2GB memory card

Teen girl in Bomet stabs fellow girl to death over 2GB memory card

I was shot by carjackers -Tim Wanyonyi on how he ended up on a wheelchair

I was shot by carjackers -Tim Wanyonyi on how he ended up on a wheelchair

SRC proposes changes in MPs'pay and benefits [Details]

SRC proposes changes in MPs'pay and benefits [Details]

Uhuru commissions 3 new facilities worth Sh1 billion at KNH [Photos]

Uhuru commissions 3 new facilities worth Sh1 billion at KNH [Photos]

Ruto, Sakaja promise feeding program for primary schools

Ruto, Sakaja promise feeding program for primary schools

Rivalry between Muthama and Governor Mutua threatens Kenya Kwanza unity

Rivalry between Muthama and Governor Mutua threatens Kenya Kwanza unity

Azimio-OKA running mate selection panel postpones handover of report to Raila

Azimio-OKA running mate selection panel postpones handover of report to Raila

Kenyan in US Army: How I was picked just 30 mins after applying [Video]

Kenyan in US Army: How I was picked just 30 mins after applying [Video]

Trending

Thugs strike Kibaki's home 3 days after burial [Photos]

The late former President Mwai Kibaki was buried at his home in Kanyange village, near Othaya Town in Nyeri County

At least one dead in Thika road accident after brake failure [video]

Kenya Mpya accident photo credits Ma3 route twitter

Kibaki's trusted staffers lose jobs

Former President Mwai Kibaki

Police discover another gun at Sankok's home as more details emerge

Nominated Jubilee MP David Ole Sankok (Twitter)