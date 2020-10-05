Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria on Monday declared that he would take firm control of all meetings organized by the Tanga Tanga group - a political wing that is supportive of Deputy President Wiilliam Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.

Wa Iria blamed Ruto for the violence that on Sunday ;eft two people dead after supporters of the DP clashed with those who are opposed to his candidature.

The Governor spoke at a joint press conference by the elected Murang'a leaders who included Senator Irungu Kang'ata, Woman Representative Sabina Chege, and all MPs from the county with the exception of Kandara's Alice Wahome and Kiharu's Ndindi Nyoro.

"All meetings by outsiders who are coming to Murang’a must be approved by my office with the exception of those by President Uhuru Kenyatta. All political meetings involving outsiders shall have one uniform Master of Ceremony who happens to be Governor Mwangi Wa Iria. In his absence, Senator Irungu Kangata or Woman Rep Sabina Chege will be taking over."

“All political fundraisers by outsiders shall be conducted by myself I will be the MC and I will take firm control if they try to raise the political temperatures. If I'm absent, Senator Irungu Kangata or Woman Rep Sabina Chege will be taking over," Iria stated.

The DCI and the IG of Police on Suunday evening ordered the arrest and prosecution of Wahome and Nyoro for allegedly fanning the violence that was recorded in Kenol town.