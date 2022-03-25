ICC case against Gicheru closed over witness tampering

The witness, P-0739 revealed they feared for their life because of the nature of the evidence they provided on the suspects mentioned during the three days they were in the witness box.

“I want direction about my situation because it came to my knowledge as from yesterday while testifying that my security is threatened based on what I have said,” the witness said.

Gicheru had been indicted by the ICC for alleged witness tampering in a case against the Deputy President, William Ruto.

Gicheru was accused of corruptly influencing witnesses who were set to testify by paying bribes and drawing up affidavits they used to withdraw their testimony to the court.

Witness in Paul Gicheru ICC case accused of lying

The suspension of the case comes a day after the defense lawyer depicted the witness as a liar who gave inconsistent testimony.

“You used facts and imaginations to come up with a perfect lie,” the defence lawyer told him.

During the cross-examination by Defence Counsel Suzana Tomanović, the witness said among the false information P-0739 gave the ICC investigators in 2010 and 2014 was that Ruto had recruited young men and armed them with guns.

In P-0739's statement to the investigators, the witness drew a sketch of the guns that he/she alleged were packed in cartons in Ruto’s house.

The witness had told the investigators that the weapons were transported to DP Ruto’s house in a pick-up vehicle owned by a person named in court documents as Person-56.

The witness admitted that they came up with the formula and idea of linking Dr Ruto with transportation and arming of youths because Person-56 owned a pick-up vehicle and was an associate of the DP.