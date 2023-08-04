Why ICC chief prosecutor is in Kenya [Photos]

Khan’s visit to Kenya has attracted significant attention, given his esteemed position as the Chief Prosecutor of the ICC.

The decision to confer an honorary doctorate of law degree upon the ICC prosecutor Khan was a recognition of his remarkable contributions to the field of international law and justice.

“This conferment is in recognition of the following: seasoned international criminal law and Human rights lawyer, Community outreach in support of social emancipation through education, service in the fight against terrorism, research and publications, other appointments and awards,” the university stated in a statement.

Karim Khan's appointment as ICC chief prosecutor in June 2021 marked a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

He is not a stranger to Kenya, having represented President William Ruto as his lawyer at the ICC.

His expertise in international criminal law, honed through years of handling high-profile cases, has earned him a reputation as a principled and diligent legal practitioner.

Mt Kenya University Chair Sam Gicharu, Speaker Moses Wetangula and ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan at the university's graduation ceremony on August 4, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Khan is a holder of a Bachelor of Laws degree with Honours, from King’s College, University of London, and several other degrees and qualifications.

He has amassed massive experience in his more than 30 years of distinguished service as a barrister. He has been a King’s Counsel since 2011.