The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why ICC chief prosecutor is in Kenya [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

Karim Khan’s visit to Kenya has attracted significant attention, given his esteemed position as the Chief Prosecutor of the ICC.

ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan with Kenyan lawyer Katwa Kigen
ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan with Kenyan lawyer Katwa Kigen

International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan visited Kenya on August 4, to graced the graduation ceremony of Mount Kenya University, where he was bestowed with an honorary doctorate of law degree.

Recommended articles

Khan’s visit to Kenya has attracted significant attention, given his esteemed position as the Chief Prosecutor of the ICC.

The decision to confer an honorary doctorate of law degree upon the ICC prosecutor Khan was a recognition of his remarkable contributions to the field of international law and justice.

ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan awarded honorary doctorate degree by Mt Kenya University
ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan awarded honorary doctorate degree by Mt Kenya University ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan awarded honorary doctorate degree by Mt Kenya University Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

This conferment is in recognition of the following: seasoned international criminal law and Human rights lawyer, Community outreach in support of social emancipation through education, service in the fight against terrorism, research and publications, other appointments and awards,” the university stated in a statement.

Karim Khan's appointment as ICC chief prosecutor in June 2021 marked a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

READ: Top 10 public & private universities in Kenya in 2023

He is not a stranger to Kenya, having represented President William Ruto as his lawyer at the ICC.

His expertise in international criminal law, honed through years of handling high-profile cases, has earned him a reputation as a principled and diligent legal practitioner.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mt Kenya University Chair Simon Gicharu, Speaker Moses Wetangula and ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan at the university's graduation ceremony on August 4, 2023
Mt Kenya University Chair Simon Gicharu, Speaker Moses Wetangula and ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan at the university's graduation ceremony on August 4, 2023 Mt Kenya University Chair Sam Gicharu, Speaker Moses Wetangula and ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan at the university's graduation ceremony on August 4, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Khan is a holder of a Bachelor of Laws degree with Honours, from King’s College, University of London, and several other degrees and qualifications.

He has amassed massive experience in his more than 30 years of distinguished service as a barrister. He has been a King’s Counsel since 2011.

He is also a Bencher of Lincoln’s Inn and was appointed a Recorder of the Crown Court in 2018.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto's chief of staff raises alarm over criminals targeting CSs, PSs & CEOs

Ruto's chief of staff raises alarm over criminals targeting CSs, PSs & CEOs

Targets Treasury CS Njuguna must meet to avoid being fired

Targets Treasury CS Njuguna must meet to avoid being fired

Why ICC chief prosecutor is in Kenya [Photos]

Why ICC chief prosecutor is in Kenya [Photos]

Grace Kuria reacts after Ruto shut down her question on Azimio talks [Video]

Grace Kuria reacts after Ruto shut down her question on Azimio talks [Video]

Rwanda's Kagame bans night events beyond 1:00 am

Rwanda's Kagame bans night events beyond 1:00 am

CS Owalo's plan to crack down on TikTok users sharing explicit content

CS Owalo's plan to crack down on TikTok users sharing explicit content

Kimani Ichung'wa appointed to lead Kenya Kwanza team for talks with Azimio

Kimani Ichung'wa appointed to lead Kenya Kwanza team for talks with Azimio

CS Kindiki suspends Worldcoin activities in Kenya

CS Kindiki suspends Worldcoin activities in Kenya

Murkomen clarifies dismissal of lady Ruto described as 'corrupt to the core'

Murkomen clarifies dismissal of lady Ruto described as 'corrupt to the core'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Daniel Wanyeki in Canada Photo: Cara Nickerson/CBC

How Kenyan who left bank job found himself homeless in Canada

Candidates at a past KDF recruitment drive

KDF announces recruitment drive - dates & how to apply

Collage of President William Ruto, Trade CS Moses Kuria and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

Ruto reprimands Moses Kuria, Kithure Kindiki at State House [Video]

A collage of President William Ruto and Raila Odinga

What I told Raila - Ruto confirms details of private meeting [Video]