RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

ICC drops late Paul Gicheru's case

Masia Wambua

According to the International court legal framework, Court’s jurisdiction cannot be exercised over a deceased person.

PHOTO: Paul Gicheru at the opening of his trial at the ICC on 15 February 2022 ©ICC-CPI
PHOTO: Paul Gicheru at the opening of his trial at the ICC on 15 February 2022 ©ICC-CPI

The International Criminal Court (ICC) based in the Netherlands has dropped the case of lawyer Paul Guicheru who died on September 26 under unknown circumstances.

Read Also

In a statement released by the court on Friday, October 14, ICC stated that the decision was arrived at following the confirmation of the death of the lawyer.

"Trial Chamber III of the International Criminal Court (ICC) terminated proceedings against former Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru following the confirmation of his passing. According to the ICC legal framework, the Court’s jurisdiction cannot be exercised over a deceased person," read part of the statement.

READ ALSO: Lawyer Paul Gicheru found dead

Lawyer Paul Gicheru
Lawyer Paul Gicheru Pulse Live Kenya

The court confirmed that it had received official communication from the government of Kenya confirming the death of the lawyer.

"On October 13, 2022, the ICC Registry filed an official communication from the Republic of Kenya in which it confirms the death of the accused. The Chamber considers this sufficient proof to establish the death of the accused," ICC stated.

The deceased was accused of offenses against the administration of justice consisting in corruptly tampering with witnesses regarding cases from the situation in Kenya.

His trial opened on 15 February 2022 and the accused pleaded not guilty to all charges. 8 witnesses testified for the prosecution and the Office of the Prosecutor completed its presentation of evidence on 29 March 2022.

The defense team announced on 25 April 2022 that it would not call any witnesses. The closing statements took place on 27 June 2022 and Trial Chamber III was currently deliberating on its decision on conviction or acquittal.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

ICC drops late Paul Gicheru's case

ICC drops late Paul Gicheru's case

Police arrest Kiambu politician after new information on husband's death

Police arrest Kiambu politician after new information on husband's death

Hussein Mohammed, David Ndii land lucrative jobs at State House [List]

Hussein Mohammed, David Ndii land lucrative jobs at State House [List]

SIM Deactivation: Hope for Kenyans whose cards will be switched off

SIM Deactivation: Hope for Kenyans whose cards will be switched off

Police report reveals 7 fresh details on Ida Odinga's bodyguard's death

Police report reveals 7 fresh details on Ida Odinga's bodyguard's death

Ida Odinga's bodyguard shot dead near Raila's home

Ida Odinga's bodyguard shot dead near Raila's home

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep candidate recalls husband's last moments

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep candidate recalls husband's last moments

Governor Cheboi nominates late DG's son as his deputy

Governor Cheboi nominates late DG's son as his deputy

What fine? Treasury responds to reports Kenya defaulted on China loan

What fine? Treasury responds to reports Kenya defaulted on China loan

Trending

Details of the Party on Wheels bus that killled 12 people in Meru accident on Saturday, October 8, 2022

Details of deadly 'Party on Wheels' bus that killed 12 in Meru crash [Photos]

Wreckage of Party on Wheels bus that crashed along the Meru-Nanyuki

Driver's last words seconds before Party on Wheels bus crashed

Citizen TV studio

Citizen TV explains why the TV station went off-air on Sunday morning

Winnie Odinga, the last born daughter to Raila Odinga

Winnie Odinga announces her retirement after nasty outburst on Twitter