ICT CS Eliud Owalo named Africa Digital Personality of the Year

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has been named the Africa Digital Personality of the Year.
ICT CS Eliud Owalo was crowned the Africa Digital Personality of the Year at the award gala in Nairobi on Friday
Owalo was named at eighth edition of the Africa Digital Economy Awards in Nairobi on Friday evening.
The CS accepted the award, sharing the good news with his followers on X, formerly Twitter.
"I have this evening been named Africa Digital Personality of the Year at the eighth edition of the Africa Digital Economy Awards in Nairobi," Owalo wrote on X.
The award which celebrates excellence in Africa’s digital space is in its eighth year.
It is an annual “Pan-African Awards that Celebrates and Recognizes Africa's Digital Excellence” and brings together players in the digital space and economy.
The award recognizes outstanding digital creators and developers making a mark in digital finance, social media, Mobile, Agritech, Media, Telecommunications, esports among others.
Kenya Kwanza and the digital economy
With the Kenya Kwanza administration keen on harnessing the potential of the digital economy to create jobs and raise revenue, the ICT docket has been at the center of various initiatives.
Among the notable accomplishments under the CS’s docket is the rollout of free public Wi-Fi hotspots across the country.
Digital projects and labs have been established across the country with the ministry being a leading player in commerce and digital payment.
The government announced a target of connecting 25,000 markets with free Wi-Fi to boost trade by enabling traders to connect with the larger online market rather than waiting for those who walk to their stalls at various markets.
Also targeted in the initiative are piers around Lake Victoria as the CS announced during president William Ruto's working visit in the region.
The CS noted that his ministry will establish Wi-Fi hotspots at the piers to spur digital economy and trade, noting that the piers will be key to enhancing trade between Kenya and neighbouring countries.
