The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

ICT CS Eliud Owalo named Africa Digital Personality of the Year

Charles Ouma

ICT CS Eliud Owalo was crowned the Africa Digital Personality of the Year at the award gala in Nairobi on Friday

ICT CS Eliud Owalo named Africa Digital Personality of the Year
ICT CS Eliud Owalo named Africa Digital Personality of the Year

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has been named the Africa Digital Personality of the Year.

Recommended articles

Owalo was named at eighth edition of the Africa Digital Economy Awards in Nairobi on Friday evening.

The CS accepted the award, sharing the good news with his followers on X, formerly Twitter.

"I have this evening been named Africa Digital Personality of the Year at the eighth edition of the Africa Digital Economy Awards in Nairobi," Owalo wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award which celebrates excellence in Africa’s digital space is in its eighth year.

ICT CS Eliud Owalo named Africa Digital Personality of the Year
ICT CS Eliud Owalo named Africa Digital Personality of the Year Pulse Live Kenya

It is an annual “Pan-African Awards that Celebrates and Recognizes Africa's Digital Excellence” and brings together players in the digital space and economy.

READ: CS Owalo appoints Dennis Itumbi to government position

The award recognizes outstanding digital creators and developers making a mark in digital finance, social media, Mobile, Agritech, Media, Telecommunications, esports among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Isaac Mwaura CBS: Congratulations Waziri

Betty Adera: Congratulations Waziri! Very well deserved

Dr Andrew Suleh MD: Congratulations waziri for making us proud

James Kiragu: Congratulations and very well deserved Waziri @EliudOwalo

mike ochieng: Congratulations Waziri

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Kwanza and the digital economy

With the Kenya Kwanza administration keen on harnessing the potential of the digital economy to create jobs and raise revenue, the ICT docket has been at the center of various initiatives.

ICT CS Eliud Owalo named Africa Digital Personality of the Year
ICT CS Eliud Owalo named Africa Digital Personality of the Year Pulse Live Kenya

Among the notable accomplishments under the CS’s docket is the rollout of free public Wi-Fi hotspots across the country.

Digital projects and labs have been established across the country with the ministry being a leading player in commerce and digital payment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government announced a target of connecting 25,000 markets with free Wi-Fi to boost trade by enabling traders to connect with the larger online market rather than waiting for those who walk to their stalls at various markets.

Also targeted in the initiative are piers around Lake Victoria as the CS announced during president William Ruto's working visit in the region.

The CS noted that his ministry will establish Wi-Fi hotspots at the piers to spur digital economy and trade, noting that the piers will be key to enhancing trade between Kenya and neighbouring countries.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

ICT CS Eliud Owalo named Africa Digital Personality of the Year

ICT CS Eliud Owalo named Africa Digital Personality of the Year

Woman Rep Njeri Maina distributes 50,000 seedlings ahead of National Tree Planting Day

Woman Rep Njeri Maina distributes 50,000 seedlings ahead of National Tree Planting Day

Raila speaks on taxes & cost of living with advice to Ruto on 4 strategies to use

Raila speaks on taxes & cost of living with advice to Ruto on 4 strategies to use

Gachagua makes Kenya Met boss apologise over El Nino communication blunder

Gachagua makes Kenya Met boss apologise over El Nino communication blunder

Guilty! ODPP wins 1st case against Paul MacKenzie 6 months after his arrest

Guilty! ODPP wins 1st case against Paul MacKenzie 6 months after his arrest

Monday holiday: Inside Cabinet's plan to ensure Kenyans plant 100M trees

Monday holiday: Inside Cabinet's plan to ensure Kenyans plant 100M trees

Standard Group faces KUJ's 14-day ultimatum as staff salaries delay for over 10 months

Standard Group faces KUJ's 14-day ultimatum as staff salaries delay for over 10 months

Why Ruto jetted out after State of the Nation address in Parliament [Photos]

Why Ruto jetted out after State of the Nation address in Parliament [Photos]

Julius Malema lectures Ruto on hosting the King, unkept promises & African unity

Julius Malema lectures Ruto on hosting the King, unkept promises & African unity

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Margaret Mbitu

New details emerge on Kenyan woman found dead at US airport

A collage of Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Moses Kuria trolls DP Gachagua over King Charles III's visit

President William Ruto

Either watoke Kenya ama wasafiri waende mbinguni - Ruto issues another warning

Two suspects who were rounded up and beaten in Kilimani before police intervened

Notorious gang on motorbike cornered in Kilimani after snatching phone