RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Mucheru hits back at Ruto team over poll rigging allegations

Authors:

Amos Robi

Who is fooling who? - CS Mucheru posed

ICT CS Joe Mucheru
ICT CS Joe Mucheru

Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has responded to the Dr William Ruto’s campaign secretariat on the allegations that he is in collusion with the Azimio One Kenya Alliance coalition to rig the August General Election.

Recommended articles

CS Mucheru hit back at Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, who is the Dr Ruto’s campaign Director-General, questioning why he was using state resources to campaign for the deputy president yet he pointed fingers at the CS for doing something similar.

“A governor, campaigning for a presidential candidate, who continues to remain as the deputy president, is writing to IEBC about a CS in the same government, to explain how he will use resources? How about the governor and the DP, what resources are they using? Who is fooling who?” CS Mucheru retorted.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru
ICT CS Joe Mucheru Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Nanok on Thursday lamented over sentiments made by CS Mucheru in Nyeri County which Nanok said could compromise the August elections.

We have noted a tendency by senior government officials to purport to assume roles and positions intended to influence the conduct and the outcome of the August 2022 election, in particular ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

We also call out the same cabinet secretary and his colleagues for their open, flagrant and shameless association and promotion of one political coalition and its presidential Candidate,” read Nanok’s statement in part.

The DP Ruto campaign secretariat called for action by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) against state officers who commit election offences.

"It is the mandate of the IEBC to ensure a free, fair, democratic and credible election at every level and in all parts of the country.

The commission must therefore take decisive action against those who commit election offences including, CS Mucheru, Matiangi, Wamalwa, Munya and Kagwe for continuously breaching Section 15 of the Election Offences Act 2016,” the statement said.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Mucheru hits back at Ruto team over poll rigging allegations

CS Mucheru hits back at Ruto team over poll rigging allegations

Attackers surprised as target turns out to be senior GSU officer

Attackers surprised as target turns out to be senior GSU officer

Jubilee nominates Sabina Chege, Peter Kenneth for Raila's running mate position

Jubilee nominates Sabina Chege, Peter Kenneth for Raila's running mate position

Police discover another gun at Sankok's home as more details emerge

Police discover another gun at Sankok's home as more details emerge

Pope Francis compelled to use wheelchair due to chronic knee pain

Pope Francis compelled to use wheelchair due to chronic knee pain

Student stabs colleague in love gone sour

Student stabs colleague in love gone sour

Ruto camp writes protest statement over CS Joe Mucheru's remarks

Ruto camp writes protest statement over CS Joe Mucheru's remarks

Confusion as KANU now nominates Gideon Moi as Odinga's running mate

Confusion as KANU now nominates Gideon Moi as Odinga's running mate

I sold property worth millions - Alinur Mohamed over order to drop Kamukunji MP bid

I sold property worth millions - Alinur Mohamed over order to drop Kamukunji MP bid

Trending

Kibaki's report card issued in 1947 surfaces, revealing his impressive record

Former President Mwai Kibaki during his time as Finance Minister

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Former President Mwai Kibaki's son Jimmy Kibaki addressing mourners during the 3rd President's burial in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, 2022

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

US Embassy in Nairobi

Light moment as Uhuru engages aide de camp in his speech

President Kenyatta ennagages aide-de-camp