CS Mucheru hits back at Ruto team over poll rigging allegations

Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has responded to the Dr William Ruto’s campaign secretariat on the allegations that he is in collusion with the Azimio One Kenya Alliance coalition to rig the August General Election.
CS Mucheru hit back at Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, who is the Dr Ruto’s campaign Director-General, questioning why he was using state resources to campaign for the deputy president yet he pointed fingers at the CS for doing something similar.
“A governor, campaigning for a presidential candidate, who continues to remain as the deputy president, is writing to IEBC about a CS in the same government, to explain how he will use resources? How about the governor and the DP, what resources are they using? Who is fooling who?” CS Mucheru retorted.
Governor Nanok on Thursday lamented over sentiments made by CS Mucheru in Nyeri County which Nanok said could compromise the August elections.
“We have noted a tendency by senior government officials to purport to assume roles and positions intended to influence the conduct and the outcome of the August 2022 election, in particular ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.
“We also call out the same cabinet secretary and his colleagues for their open, flagrant and shameless association and promotion of one political coalition and its presidential Candidate,” read Nanok’s statement in part.
The DP Ruto campaign secretariat called for action by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) against state officers who commit election offences.
"It is the mandate of the IEBC to ensure a free, fair, democratic and credible election at every level and in all parts of the country.
“The commission must therefore take decisive action against those who commit election offences including, CS Mucheru, Matiangi, Wamalwa, Munya and Kagwe for continuously breaching Section 15 of the Election Offences Act 2016,” the statement said.
