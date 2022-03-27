Ida Odinga booed in Meru after host denied other leaders a chance to speak

She was an invited guest but the hostile crowd adamantly refused her to address them.

"I’m a mother like you,” she said as the crowd heckled and continued to chant.

The efforts by the master of ceremony to bring calm were futile as the crowd stood their ground expressing they were not interested in what she had to say.

Attempts by Senator Mithika Linturi who was in attendance to pacify the crowds were not fruitful.

Mama Ida chose to overlook the drama and focus on the religious aspect of the event.

"I am here as a woman and you should not fail to listen to me because I am Raila Odinga's wife. When you dress in the Catholic Women Association dress; it means you are a Christian. The faith should not only be seen by the dress but also from your heart," she stated, addressing CWA women who made up a majority of the crowd.

Following the event she tweeted: “A day of reflection and prayer at the Catholic Women Association’s special celebration of the annunciation in Meru County. I have and will always hold onto faith that has remained a steady compass throughout my life.”

Reports indicate that the crowd was agitated after the host of the event denied political leaders a chance to speak. Others who had attended the event include nominated MP Halima Mucheke.

Martha Karua defends Ida Odinga after she was booed in Meru County

Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua, who accompanied the Azimio flagbearer on his Kakamega tour on the same day, condemned the display terming it a politicised move.

“What happened at the Meru CWA function was uncalled for especially because the women through their leadership must have invited Ida Odinga as their guest. Why invite a guest then heckle or boo them? Probably a stage-managed affair for the sole purpose of political zoning which is unacceptable,” she stated.

Karua added that Kenyans must reject politics of intimidation at all costs.

“We must reject politics of thuggery, let everyone market their ideas without let of hindrance,” she said.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi was also subjected to a similar reception last week during a church service. The governor and his wife were taken aback when the church members blatantly said they would not vote for him this year.