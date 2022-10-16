Ida Odinga breaks silence on bodyguard's shooting, cautions the youth

Onyango was shot in what is in circumstances that are now the subject of police investigations in the company of two friends: a man and a woman.

Mama Ida who was speaking at a funeral in Bondo condoled with the family of the deceased and cautioned young people to restrain themselves and shun the use of drugs.

"I am sending my condolences to the family of Barack, who hails from Bondo. It is unfortunate that my personal bodyguard was shot dead. Young people must restrain themselves and avoid drugs," Ida said.

Barack was gunned down on Friday morning, at about 3.30am after a brief altercation in a house belonging to his companion identified as Marilyn Marion Ouma.

Mr. Collins Okundi who is a manager at a local entertainment outlet is the main suspect in the shooting.

“Upon reaching the estate, Mr Okundi suddenly appeared and a scuffle ensued between Marylyn, Kajwang and Mr Onyango,” reads the police report in part.

Police appeal for help

He is still at large with police appealing to anyone with information that may lead to his arrest to come forth.

Kisumu County commander Alphonse Kimathi told the press that “The accused is armed and dangerous and has a potential of continuing with the crime” as he appealed for help in tracking down the suspect.

A report filed by Ms Ouma at Obunga Police Station where the incident was reported indicates that the suspect made away with Onyango’s firearm.

“The suspect immediately left with the firearm of the officer,” read the report, in part.

