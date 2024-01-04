The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Identity of student captured attacking medic at Port Victoria Hospital revealed

Denis Mwangi

Health CS Nakhumicha takes action after a student was captured attacking a medic at Port Victoria Hospital in Busia

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha
Health CS Susan Nakhumicha

Nairobi Women's Hospital College (NWHC) is under scrutiny following an incident involving one of its students, Vanessa Ogema, who reportedly caused disruption and harassed medical staff at Port Victoria Hospital in Busia County.

Recommended articles

The situation has escalated with a press statement issued by the Cabinet Secretary for Health Susan Nakhumicha condemning assault on healthcare workers.

In the document dated January 4, CS Nakhumicha strongly condemned the assault and emphasized that perpetrators of such acts would face the full force of the law.

The Cabinet Secretary stressed that acts of violence against healthcare workers are not only reprehensible but intolerable.

ADVERTISEMENT
Health CS Susan Nakhumicha during a past meeting in her office
Health CS Susan Nakhumicha during a past meeting in her office Pulse Live Kenya

She acknowledged the vital role healthcare professionals play as the backbone of the healthcare system, working tirelessly under challenging conditions.

The assault on a healthcare worker was characterized not only as an attack on an individual but an assault on the entire healthcare system and its guiding principles.

Nakhumicha commended the healthcare worker involved in the incident for displaying remarkable composure and professionalism.

READ: CS Namwamba speaks after viral woman invoked his name in argument with medics

ADVERTISEMENT

She acknowledged the dedication of frontline heroes working under demanding conditions and urged Kenyans to maintain civility in their interactions with healthcare workers.

The CS referenced a recently published study, which revealed that approximately half of healthcare workers in Kenya reported experiencing violence, with verbal and emotional abuse being the most common forms.

Patients or their relatives were identified as the most common aggressors.

Meanwhile, the Nairobi Women's Hospital College has taken action to investigate the conduct of the lady captured in the video.

The man and woman who caused a disturbance at Port Victoria Hospital in Busia
The man and woman who caused a disturbance at Port Victoria Hospital in Busia The man and woman who caused a disturbance at Port Victoria Hospital in Busia Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

"We strongly condemn the regrettable actions displayed by Ms. Vanessa. These actions do not align with the values and standards we uphold at NWHC. As an organization, we are committed to nurturing compassionate and responsible professionals.

"To address this matter, we have initiated an internal investigation to gather all relevant information and will institute appropriate measures in line with our institution's policies and procedures," a statement from the institution read.

The viral footage on social media depicts a man and a woman harassing two nurses, engaging in inappropriate behaviour and language while demanding immediate treatment for their loved one.

In the video, the woman creates chaos by tossing objects from a nurse's desk and hurling insults at them. She proceeds to tell an unseen person that she demanded to be treated, while the health worker reminds her of her rights.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Identity of student captured attacking medic at Port Victoria Hospital revealed

Identity of student captured attacking medic at Port Victoria Hospital revealed

CS Namwamba speaks after viral woman invoked his name in argument with medics

CS Namwamba speaks after viral woman invoked his name in argument with medics

Car and house for Oscar Sudi's first born daughter after she graduated from U.K.

Car and house for Oscar Sudi's first born daughter after she graduated from U.K.

State House accuses Judiciary of frustrating DCI & EACC's fight against corruption

State House accuses Judiciary of frustrating DCI & EACC's fight against corruption

CJ Martha Koome: The Judiciary is a co-equal arm of government

CJ Martha Koome: The Judiciary is a co-equal arm of government

Justina Wamae's guide for women in their 20s looking to venture into politics

Justina Wamae's guide for women in their 20s looking to venture into politics

PHOTOS: New State House images give glimpse of renovations at Ruto's official residence

PHOTOS: New State House images give glimpse of renovations at Ruto's official residence

Why Hussein Mohamed is trending on X

Why Hussein Mohamed is trending on X

Pauline Njoroge among 10 selected for observer mission in Bangladesh

Pauline Njoroge among 10 selected for observer mission in Bangladesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenya's First Lady Rachel Ruto and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika

Theories Kenyans have come up with after Rachel Ruto's viral photo

UAP Old Mutual Towers fire

Update on fire that caught Old Mutual Tower after New Year fireworks display

Vehicle the four young men were shot in

How a trip upcountry saved gang member from Buruburu shooting

Abel Mutua

Film-maker Abel Mutua asks for financial assistance after death struck family