Identity of student captured attacking medic at Port Victoria Hospital revealed

The situation has escalated with a press statement issued by the Cabinet Secretary for Health Susan Nakhumicha condemning assault on healthcare workers.

In the document dated January 4, CS Nakhumicha strongly condemned the assault and emphasized that perpetrators of such acts would face the full force of the law.

The Cabinet Secretary stressed that acts of violence against healthcare workers are not only reprehensible but intolerable.

Pulse Live Kenya

She acknowledged the vital role healthcare professionals play as the backbone of the healthcare system, working tirelessly under challenging conditions.

The assault on a healthcare worker was characterized not only as an attack on an individual but an assault on the entire healthcare system and its guiding principles.

Nakhumicha commended the healthcare worker involved in the incident for displaying remarkable composure and professionalism.

She acknowledged the dedication of frontline heroes working under demanding conditions and urged Kenyans to maintain civility in their interactions with healthcare workers.

The CS referenced a recently published study, which revealed that approximately half of healthcare workers in Kenya reported experiencing violence, with verbal and emotional abuse being the most common forms.

Patients or their relatives were identified as the most common aggressors.

Meanwhile, the Nairobi Women's Hospital College has taken action to investigate the conduct of the lady captured in the video.

The man and woman who caused a disturbance at Port Victoria Hospital in Busia Pulse Live Kenya

"We strongly condemn the regrettable actions displayed by Ms. Vanessa. These actions do not align with the values and standards we uphold at NWHC. As an organization, we are committed to nurturing compassionate and responsible professionals.

"To address this matter, we have initiated an internal investigation to gather all relevant information and will institute appropriate measures in line with our institution's policies and procedures," a statement from the institution read.

The viral footage on social media depicts a man and a woman harassing two nurses, engaging in inappropriate behaviour and language while demanding immediate treatment for their loved one.