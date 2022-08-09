RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

IEBC addresses KIEMS kits failures being experienced in polling stations

Amos Robi

IEBC said that only 200 KIEMS kits out of 46,229 had failed and that the issues had been addressed

IEBC officials during a demonstration of the voting process at the Bomas of Kenya National Tallying Centre on August 7, 2022

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has addressed the KIEMS kit failure being experienced in parts of the country.

In a press address at the Bomas of Kenya, IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera the IEBC had allowed 84 polling stations in Kibwezi West Constituency, Makueni county, to use the manual voter identification to enable voters cast their votes.

In Kakamega county 154 polling stations in Malava, Matungu, Mumias west and Mumias East constituencies had also been allowed to use manual voter identification to cast their ballot.

Cherera reported that the vote turn up as at noon was at 30% meaning over six million voters had already cast their votes.

READ: Wajackoyah finally casts his vote after KIEMS kit hitch

IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera Pulse Live Kenya

Cherera further addressed situations where voting has been delayed or had been suspended due to different issues.

In an incident in Turkana where a road accident rendered officials incapable of conducting the election, the IEBC took action to see the resumption of voting in the area.

“The Commission informed of a road accident involving a preceding officer and two clerks in Turkana Central Constituency. The officials have been replaced to allow them to recover,” Cherera said.

Cherera also addressed the insecurity situation in Wajir which had made it impossible for elections in the county. She however said the issue was being addressed to see the elections in the area resume as soon as possible.

Cherera said the commission was working to see areas yet to receive election material due to natural calamities such as flooding also get the material to be able to vote before the voting period lapsed.

READ: Kenyan celebrities turn up to vote [Photos]

The commission said security concerns raised in Daadab constituency had forced voting to be delayed and was going to allow voting once security was assured.

Regarding polling centres that delayed in opening, Cherera said the commission was going to allow the centres extend voting time to make up for the time lost.

“Where there is a delay or interruption in voting at a polling station, the presiding officer shall extend the hours of the polling by the amount of time lost,” the Vice Chairperson remarked.

Amos Robi

