IEBC announces measures to fasten the results verification process in Bomas

IEBC commissioner Abdi Hassan Guliye was going to allow a limited number of people in the auditorium so as to give an easy time for the verification of results in Bomas.

“We wish to announce further changes to access to Bomas, this tallying centre will only allow presence of agents of presidential candidates and their aides, chief agents, deputy chief agents and clerks helping with verification. Observers, diplomats and the media are also permitted to observe and cover,” Guliye said.

The move by the commission saw a section of politicians try seeking audience with the commissioners to no success.

Pulse Live Kenya

The chairperson of the commission further announced measures that would the verification process be quick, as it was taking long to process one returning officer. Chebukati noted that some of the returning officers had been there for 72 hours something he termed unacceptable.

So far we have 265 who have reported to this centre and approximately 141 have been processed.

Chebukati said to enhance the verification process the commission had put in place measures which included:

Returning officers would proceed to hand over their original results to the national returning officer immediately

They would report to ICT desks for verifications of transmitted Form 34As against the original Form 34As

Presidential agents will then be handed copies of the results from Form 34As and Form34 Bs for their own use.

IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera Pulse Live Kenya

IEBC is chasing the seven-day period provided in the constitution for the announcing of results.