IEBC announces measures to fasten the results verification process in Bomas

Authors:

Amos Robi

IEBC is looking to declare the winner of the presidential election in seven days as provided by the constitution

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has given an order sending out politicians with no clear jobs in the national tallying centre out.

IEBC commissioner Abdi Hassan Guliye was going to allow a limited number of people in the auditorium so as to give an easy time for the verification of results in Bomas.

“We wish to announce further changes to access to Bomas, this tallying centre will only allow presence of agents of presidential candidates and their aides, chief agents, deputy chief agents and clerks helping with verification. Observers, diplomats and the media are also permitted to observe and cover,” Guliye said.

The move by the commission saw a section of politicians try seeking audience with the commissioners to no success.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati issues an update from the Bomas of Kenya National Tallying Centre on August 9, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Family of missing IEBC officer speaks as police issue update

The chairperson of the commission further announced measures that would the verification process be quick, as it was taking long to process one returning officer. Chebukati noted that some of the returning officers had been there for 72 hours something he termed unacceptable.

So far we have 265 who have reported to this centre and approximately 141 have been processed.

Chebukati said to enhance the verification process the commission had put in place measures which included:

  • Returning officers would proceed to hand over their original results to the national returning officer immediately
  • They would report to ICT desks for verifications of transmitted Form 34As against the original Form 34As
  • Presidential agents will then be handed copies of the results from Form 34As and Form34 Bs for their own use.
IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Roselyn Akombe speaks after news of missing IEBC official

IEBC is chasing the seven-day period provided in the constitution for the announcing of results.

Politicians, the clergy and the electoral commission have urged Kenyans to exercise patience as the verification process is undertaken.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

