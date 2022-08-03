RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

3,000 missing KIEMS kits? Chebukati answers queries on poll preparedness

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati was addressing concerns raised by Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, The Kenya Kwanza Presidential Campaign Secretariat and other stakeholders.

A file photo of IEBC Chair Wafula Chabukati issuing a statement
A file photo of IEBC Chair Wafula Chabukati issuing a statement

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has dismissed claims that 3,000 KIEMS kits disappeared from the commission’s custody.

Recommended articles

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati was addressing concerns raised by Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, The Kenya Kwanza Presidential Campaign Secretariat and other stakeholders.

Chebukati said the allegations were misleading, explaining that the issue of missing devices raised in the Auditor General’s report was about BVR kits and not KIEMS kits.

IEBC KIEMS kit in use
IEBC KIEMS kit in use Pulse Live Kenya

The Auditor General’s report referred to BVR kits and not KIEMS kits. BVR kits are used for voter registration and not voting.

The commission procured 15,000 BVR kits in 2021 that have technically reached the end of life. The commission keeps an inventory of all kits and in the event of any loss the kit will be blocked from doing any transaction on the system,” he said.

IEBC BVR kit in use
IEBC BVR kit in use Pulse Live Kenya

Chebukati also denied claims that there were non-gazetted polling stations, putting the total number of polling stations in the country at 46,229.

READ: Interesting facts about plane used to transport ballot papers

There are no ungazetted polling stations. All polling stations have been published vide a special issue of the Kenya Gazette No. 7996 carried in Vol. CXXIV-No. 130 and Kenya Gazette No. 88786 carried in Vol. CXXIV - No. 144 published on July 1 and July 26, 2022, respectively,” he clarified.

Additionally, Chebukati said that issues raised in the KPMG report regarding the integrity of the voter register had been addressed.

[FILE] An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) agent sorts ballot papers and boxes on October 25, 2017, at a polling station in Nairobi, a day before the scheduled repeat presidential poll. (Photo BY SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
[FILE] An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) agent sorts ballot papers and boxes on October 25, 2017, at a polling station in Nairobi, a day before the scheduled repeat presidential poll. (Photo BY SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

The commission contracted KPMG to undertake an audit of the register of voters as part of providing assurance on completeness and accuracy of the register.

"The issues raised by the report were fully addressed by the commission prior to certification of the register of voters,” he explained.

READ: Mary Chebukati's appeal to Kenyans concerning her husband

The IEBC chair added that the voter register was made public in June and is available for public scrutiny upon payment of the required fees.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wajahkoyah makes U-turn on viral video clip endorsing Raila for Presidency

Wajahkoyah makes U-turn on viral video clip endorsing Raila for Presidency

Death of al-Qaeda emir leads to increased surveillance in Kenya

Death of al-Qaeda emir leads to increased surveillance in Kenya

How DCI detectives arrested wanted fugitive in early morning raid

How DCI detectives arrested wanted fugitive in early morning raid

US Embassy issues security alert for Americans in Kisumu

US Embassy issues security alert for Americans in Kisumu

Uhuru grants woman Sh50 million to expand her business

Uhuru grants woman Sh50 million to expand her business

3,000 missing KIEMS kits? Chebukati answers queries on poll preparedness

3,000 missing KIEMS kits? Chebukati answers queries on poll preparedness

Ruto welcomes Azimio Embakasi East MP candidate to UDA

Ruto welcomes Azimio Embakasi East MP candidate to UDA

Joho in trouble after sharing a doctored video of Ruto

Joho in trouble after sharing a doctored video of Ruto

Uhuru grants charters to 8 universities [List]

Uhuru grants charters to 8 universities [List]

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Serve Progressive Academy

Pupil who was caned for not scoring 400/500 marks gets admission to new school

Hussein Mohammed caught on camera pushing mama mboga during presidential debate

Video of Hussein Mohammed pushing mama mboga goes viral

Security officers at the scene of the explosion

Security officers save Azimio politician from explosive planted on his trail

Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha

CS Magoha orders schools to close