IEBC issues fresh warning to political parties

IEBC on May 5 released a statement reiterating the two-third gender rule is one of the affirmative actions enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya in Article 27(8) of the Bill of Rights to help enhance equality.

"The Commission calls on political parties that have not complied with the said court order on two-thirds gender principle to submit revised lists not later than Monday 9th May 2022 at 11:59 p.m," read the letter in part.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati went further to warn parties who fail to comply, risk being barred from participating in the forthcoming August 9 elections: "Non-compliant political parties will not participate in the 2022 General Election for the said elective positions."

Update on number of compliant parties

The electoral body also revealed the number of political parties that had submitted their list of nominated candidates as of April 28 and were compliant with the two-thirds gender rule.

"48 political parties that submitted lists of nominated candidates for Senate, and 38 political parties that submitted lists of nominated candidates for National Assembly were compliant and met the two-thirds gender principle," revealed IEBC.