IEBC issues fresh warning to political parties

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Parties who fail to comply risk disqualification

Monday, May 9, 2022 has been set as the deadline for political parties to submit to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) a list of aspirants that comply with the two-thirds gender rule.

IEBC on May 5 released a statement reiterating the two-third gender rule is one of the affirmative actions enshrined in the Constitution of Kenya in Article 27(8) of the Bill of Rights to help enhance equality.

"The Commission calls on political parties that have not complied with the said court order on two-thirds gender principle to submit revised lists not later than Monday 9th May 2022 at 11:59 p.m," read the letter in part.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati went further to warn parties who fail to comply, risk being barred from participating in the forthcoming August 9 elections: "Non-compliant political parties will not participate in the 2022 General Election for the said elective positions."

The electoral body also revealed the number of political parties that had submitted their list of nominated candidates as of April 28 and were compliant with the two-thirds gender rule.

"48 political parties that submitted lists of nominated candidates for Senate, and 38 political parties that submitted lists of nominated candidates for National Assembly were compliant and met the two-thirds gender principle," revealed IEBC.

Previous attempts to entrench the rule have failed, including a proposal in late 2020 from former Chief Justice David Maraga to President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament because it had failed to enact legislation on gender rule.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

