Chebukati clarifies whether politicians with court cases will be allowed to vie

Denis Mwangi

The EACC wants politicians who have been impeached or charged in court to be blocked from the General Elections

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has clarified whether politicians who have been impeached or facing cases in court will be cleared to vie in the fast-approaching elections.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said that politicians who were impeached will be treated as such, while those with court cases stand a chance to vie.

"Under Article 75 of the Constitution, those who have been impeached stay impeached and we shall treat them as such.

For those who have been convicted but have an appeal, the commission follows the direction of Article 99(3), that as long as you have an appeal, we cannot stop you from vying,” Chebukati said.

"I am also alive to the fact that there is a court case in which the Chief Justice has constituted a three-judge bench to hear a case relating to integrity issues. I would appeal that the case be heard as soon as possible, within two weeks befor the commission starts preparing ballot papers so that if there is any direction from the court then we shall incorporate the decision of the court," he added.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

