Officials have been injured, abducted, arrested - Chebukati

Chebukati made the revelation on Monday, August 15 before he declared William Ruto as the President elect at Bomas of Kenya.

According to the chair, two commissioners, believed to be Professor Abdi Yakub Guliye, Boya Molu as well as IEBC's CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan were injured after a scuffle ensued at Bomas.

The commotion at the national tallying centre was ignited when Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance accused the IEBC of electoral fraud.

Pulse Live Kenya

The party's chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory, accused some members of the commission of committing electoral offences.

"We have intelligence reports that their system was penetrated and hacked and that some of the IEBC officials actually committed electoral offences and some of them ought to have been arrested if they were not arrested," stated Kanchory.

As the chaos hit fever pitch at Bomas, four other IEBC commissioners held a surprise presser at Serena Hotel where they said they will not take ownership of the results set to be announced by Chairman Chebukati.

The commissioners led by vice-chair Juliana Cherera as well as Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang'aya alleged that the results were arrived at in an opaque manner, but they did not give further details.