Officials have been injured, abducted, arrested - Chebukati

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

IEBC chair declared William Ruto as President elect

Wafula Chebukati, the Chairman of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), attends a media briefing on the voter register at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 20, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Wafula Chebukati, chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has revealed that officials have had to deal with intimidation, arrests, abductions as well as attacks during the tabulation of poll results.

Chebukati made the revelation on Monday, August 15 before he declared William Ruto as the President elect at Bomas of Kenya.

According to the chair, two commissioners, believed to be Professor Abdi Yakub Guliye, Boya Molu as well as IEBC's CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan were injured after a scuffle ensued at Bomas.

The commotion at the national tallying centre was ignited when Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance accused the IEBC of electoral fraud.

Wafula Chebukati (C), the Chairman of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), speaks during a media briefing on the voter register at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 20, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
READ: 4 IEBC commissioners distance themselves from presidential elections results

The party's chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory, accused some members of the commission of committing electoral offences.

"We have intelligence reports that their system was penetrated and hacked and that some of the IEBC officials actually committed electoral offences and some of them ought to have been arrested if they were not arrested," stated Kanchory.

As the chaos hit fever pitch at Bomas, four other IEBC commissioners held a surprise presser at Serena Hotel where they said they will not take ownership of the results set to be announced by Chairman Chebukati.

The commissioners led by vice-chair Juliana Cherera as well as Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang'aya alleged that the results were arrived at in an opaque manner, but they did not give further details.

"We are not at Bomas because we cannot take ownership of the results that are going to be announced," Cherera said.

READ: Celebrations as Chebukati declares Ruto as President-elect [Video]

Cyprian Kimutai

