Chebukati issues stern warning to party agents

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati has called out agents of presidential candidates for distracting tallying officers and slowing the tallying process at Bomas of Kenya.
Chebukati, who is also the National Returning Officer reminded agents that their role at Bomas is only to observe and note errors and not confront tallying officers.
Chebukati further accused the agents of treating Bomas like a crime scene as they are busy monitoring and evaluating all the forms like forensic auditors.
"The forms are similar to what you received at the polling stations and confirmed by your agents at the constituency tallying centres. We advise that agents in this exercise cannot proceed in the manner we are proceeding as if we are doing a forensic audit," he said.
The chair further stated that if the agents notice any errors or want to raise an issue, they should talk to him and not the tallying officers.
“Compare the forms issued, and bring errors to the attention of the commission. Don’t interrogate the ROs and slow down the process,” said Chebukati while addressing media on Friday, August 12.
In a bid to fasten the process, Chebukati announced an addition of more desks at Bomas to bring total of verification desks to seven.
With 130 constituencies remaining, the chair said that each desk will from now on take maximum of 15 minutes per constituency returning officer.
In his address, he also announced verified results from four more constituencies (Ndia, Gatundu South, Yatta, and Ainabkoi) bringing total to 10 constituencies.
Total valid votes - 49,062
Rejected votes - 402
Raila Odinga - 38,225
William Ruto - 10,391
David Mwaure - 121
George Wajackoyah - 325
Gatundu South constituency in Kiambu County
Total valid votes - 54,536
Rejected votes - 475
Raila Odinga - 12,290
William Ruto - 41,712
David Mwaure - 223
George Wajackoyah - 311
Ndia Constituency, Kirinyaga County
Raila Odinga - 6,872
William Ruto - 41,993
Waihiga Mwaure - 151
George Wajackoyah - 232
Registered voters - 69,743
Votes cast - 48,548
Rejected votes - 346
Ainabkoi Constituency in Uasin Gishu County
Raila Odinga - 8,620
William Ruto - 35,401
David Mwaure - 51
George Wajackoyah - 90
Registered voters - 62,611
Votes cast - 44,102
Rejected votes - 265
