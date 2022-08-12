RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Chebukati issues stern warning to party agents

Cyprian Kimutai

Chebukati further revealed Presidential elections from four constituencies

Wafula Chebukati, the Chairman of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), attends a media conference at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on August 1, 2022, ahead of 2022 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.(Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati has called out agents of presidential candidates for distracting tallying officers and slowing the tallying process at Bomas of Kenya.

Chebukati, who is also the National Returning Officer reminded agents that their role at Bomas is only to observe and note errors and not confront tallying officers.

Chebukati further accused the agents of treating Bomas like a crime scene as they are busy monitoring and evaluating all the forms like forensic auditors.

"The forms are similar to what you received at the polling stations and confirmed by your agents at the constituency tallying centres. We advise that agents in this exercise cannot proceed in the manner we are proceeding as if we are doing a forensic audit," he said.

NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/08/01: Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati speaks during a multistakeholder meeting held jointly by the Women Mediators Network Kenya and the National Mediation Peace Team at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi. (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
READ: Didmus Barasa breaks silence on shooting incident [Video]

The chair further stated that if the agents notice any errors or want to raise an issue, they should talk to him and not the tallying officers.

“Compare the forms issued, and bring errors to the attention of the commission. Don’t interrogate the ROs and slow down the process,” said Chebukati while addressing media on Friday, August 12.

In a bid to fasten the process, Chebukati announced an addition of more desks at Bomas to bring total of verification desks to seven.

With 130 constituencies remaining, the chair said that each desk will from now on take maximum of 15 minutes per constituency returning officer.

In his address, he also announced verified results from four more constituencies (Ndia, Gatundu South, Yatta, and Ainabkoi) bringing total to 10 constituencies.

READ: New governors-elect in 16 counties, confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Total valid votes - 49,062

Rejected votes - 402

Raila Odinga - 38,225

William Ruto - 10,391

David Mwaure - 121

George Wajackoyah - 325

Total valid votes - 54,536

Rejected votes - 475

Raila Odinga - 12,290

William Ruto - 41,712

David Mwaure - 223

George Wajackoyah - 311

Raila Odinga - 6,872

William Ruto - 41,993

Waihiga Mwaure - 151

George Wajackoyah - 232

Registered voters - 69,743

Votes cast - 48,548

Rejected votes - 346

Raila Odinga - 8,620

William Ruto - 35,401

David Mwaure - 51

George Wajackoyah - 90

Registered voters - 62,611

Votes cast - 44,102

Rejected votes - 265

Cyprian Kimutai

Chebukati issues stern warning to party agents

