IEBC unveils new CEO ahead of August polls

Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati has announced the appointment of its substantive CEO.
Chebukati confirmed appointment of Marjan Hussein Marjan as the commission's CEO replacing Ezra Chiloba who left the commission in October 2018.
Hussein has been acting chief executive in an acting capacity since 2019.
Marjan is among five candidates who had been shortlisted for interviews in February.
