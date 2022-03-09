RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

IEBC unveils new CEO ahead of August polls

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati announces the new substantive CEO.

Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati has announced the appointment of its substantive CEO.

Chebukati confirmed appointment of Marjan Hussein Marjan as the commission's CEO replacing Ezra Chiloba who left the commission in October 2018.

Hussein has been acting chief executive in an acting capacity since 2019.

Marjan is among five candidates who had been shortlisted for interviews in February.

More to follow…

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

