IEBC chairperson breaks down how winners of election will be declared

In the final press briefing on the voting day, Chebukati lauded voters who had turned up to exercise their democratic right and said the general election had entered the result transmission stage which involves the transmission and verification of the election results.

Chebukati narrowed down the election transmission process right from the constituency tallying level to the national tallying level.

In the constituency tallying level, tallying of results from polling stations and declarations of results and winners of the members of national assembly (MPs) and the members of county assembly (MCAs) as well as the collation of presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial county woman representation will be undertaken.

At the county tallying centre, there is a final tallying and declaration of winners of the gubernatorial, senatorial and county woman representation positions.

At the national tallying centre, Chebukati said the commission would be doing the verification of results of transmitted images of form 34As against original their original copies.

“The images will be coming in and we shall be verifying them. We have set desks aside for the verification which will have IEBC officials and presidential election agents,” Chebukati elaborated.

The national tallying centre further will see the verification of constituency images of Form 34Bs against their originals and the collation of Form 34Cs which have the results of all the polling stations results.

The national tallying will then verify whether a candidate has accumulated 50 +1 votes of the election and whether they have garnered 25% of the majority of counties of the votes garnered.