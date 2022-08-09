IEBC chairperson breaks down how winners of the election will be declared

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has outlined the events that will be undertaken at the Bomas of Kenya after the conclusion of voting.
In the final press briefing on the voting day, Chebukati lauded voters who had turned up to exercise their democratic right and said the general election had entered the result transmission stage which involves the transmission and verification of the election results.
Chebukati narrowed down the election transmission process right from the constituency tallying levelto the national tallying level.
In the constituency tallying level, tallying of results from polling stations and declarations of results and winners of the members of national assembly (MPs) and the members of county assembly (MCAs) as well as the collation of presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial county woman representation will be undertaken.
At the county tallying centre, there is final tallying and declaration of winners of the gubernatorial, senatorial and county woman representation positions.
At the national tallying centre Chebukati said the commission would be doing the verification of results of transmitted images of form 34As against original their original copies.
“The images will be coming in and we shall be verifying them. We have set desks aside for the verification which will have IEBC officials and presidential election agents,” Chebukati elaborated.
The national tallying centre further will see the verification of constituency images of Form 34Bs against their originals and the collation of Form 34Cs which have the results of all the polling stations results.
The national tallying will then verify whether a candidate has accumulated 50 +1 votes of the election and whether they have garnered 25% of majority of counties of the votes garnered.
The commission will declare winners and issue certificates to them of the presidential election. Chebukati affirmed that the results announced at the polling station will be final and cannot be changed.
