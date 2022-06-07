Sakaja, Abdulswamad, Malala cleared to vie for gubernatorial seats

Sakaja received his clearance certificate in the presence of his running mate James Njoroge Muchiri.

This comes amid speculation regarding his academic qualifications.

The senator is facing former Equity Bank executive and Azimo candidate Polycarp Igathe.

Sakaja is vying on a UDA party ticket after consensus among the Kenya Kwanza leaders who agreed to back one candidate.

Other gubernatorial candidates who received clearance on Tuesday included Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a), Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Abdulswamad Nassir, Omar Hassan and William Kingi (Mombasa).

Gubernatorial candidates who faced issues included Senator Kang’ata, Governor Njuki and Senator Malala who had been flagged over qualifications.

The Murang’a senator was turned away on Monday after the IEBC accused his running mate Dr Winnie Mwangi of not resigning within the set time.

However, the duo proved that Dr Mwangi had resigned from the University of Nairobi on February 7, two days before the deadline.

On his part, Governor Njuki had been flagged by the EACC over accusations of corruption.

The IEBC had also disqualified the governor’s running mate Njue Njagi, who served as his Agriculture executive.

The IEBC established that Njagi had not resigned from the County Executive Committee by February 9.

Governor Njuki was forced to nominate another running mate Wilson Nyaga Muisraeli.