RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sakaja, Abdulswamad, Malala cleared to vie for gubernatorial seats

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Sakaja and Malala had their academic qualifications questioned

IEBC clears Johnson Sakaja, Abdulswamad Nassir, Cleophas Malala to vie for governor
IEBC clears Johnson Sakaja, Abdulswamad Nassir, Cleophas Malala to vie for governor

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has been cleared to vie for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the fast-approaching General Election.

Recommended articles

Sakaja received his clearance certificate in the presence of his running mate James Njoroge Muchiri.

This comes amid speculation regarding his academic qualifications.

The senator is facing former Equity Bank executive and Azimo candidate Polycarp Igathe.

Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja cleared by the IEBC
Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja cleared by the IEBC Pulse Live Kenya

Sakaja is vying on a UDA party ticket after consensus among the Kenya Kwanza leaders who agreed to back one candidate.

Other gubernatorial candidates who received clearance on Tuesday included Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a), Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi), Abdulswamad Nassir, Omar Hassan and William Kingi (Mombasa).

Gubernatorial candidates who faced issues included Senator Kang’ata, Governor Njuki and Senator Malala who had been flagged over qualifications.

The Murang’a senator was turned away on Monday after the IEBC accused his running mate Dr Winnie Mwangi of not resigning within the set time.

However, the duo proved that Dr Mwangi had resigned from the University of Nairobi on February 7, two days before the deadline.

On his part, Governor Njuki had been flagged by the EACC over accusations of corruption.

Governer Muthomi Njuki and his running mate Wilson Nyaga Muisraeli have been cleared by IEBC to contest in the August polls
Governer Muthomi Njuki and his running mate Wilson Nyaga Muisraeli have been cleared by IEBC to contest in the August polls Pulse Live Kenya

The IEBC had also disqualified the governor’s running mate Njue Njagi, who served as his Agriculture executive.

The IEBC established that Njagi had not resigned from the County Executive Committee by February 9.

Governor Njuki was forced to nominate another running mate Wilson Nyaga Muisraeli.

Senator Malala on the other hand survived accusations of not having a degree to secure the IEBC clearance certificate.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mitumbi wars: Raila and Ruto engage in online feud

Mitumbi wars: Raila and Ruto engage in online feud

IEBC gives 2 reasons Sonko was disqualified from vying in 2022

IEBC gives 2 reasons Sonko was disqualified from vying in 2022

Sakaja, Abdulswamad, Malala cleared to vie for gubernatorial seats

Sakaja, Abdulswamad, Malala cleared to vie for gubernatorial seats

6 dead after bus collides with saloon car along Thika-Garissa highway

6 dead after bus collides with saloon car along Thika-Garissa highway

US to decide fate of Kenyan accused of wildlife, drug trafficking

US to decide fate of Kenyan accused of wildlife, drug trafficking

Irungu Kang'ata finally cleared to vie for Muranga Governor seat

Irungu Kang'ata finally cleared to vie for Muranga Governor seat

Raila's remarks on Mitumba spark uproar among Kenyans

Raila's remarks on Mitumba spark uproar among Kenyans

Breakdown of Raila Odinga's first 100 days manifesto promise

Breakdown of Raila Odinga's first 100 days manifesto promise

Breakdown of Raila Odinga's manifesto

Breakdown of Raila Odinga's manifesto

Trending

Data reveals how many Kenyans use Nairobi Expressway daily

Nairobi Expressway

Judiciary recruits 500 Kenyans for Sh79,000 per month jobs

The Judicial Service Commission has finished the recruitment of over 500 court assistants following interviews conducted between March and April.

Wife of Kapenguria 6 hero Fred Kubai to receive Sh520M

Kapenguria 6 hero Fred Kubai and his wife Christine. The late Kubai's wife has received court orders for Sh520 million land compensation

Pilot from KDF Museum Airshow dies in plane crash [Video]

Mark Sampson dies in plane crash