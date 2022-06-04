Inside Ruto's big day with IEBC and plan to "paint Nairobi yellow"

Ruto arrived at the IEBC offices in the company of his running mate, Rigathi Gachagua and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary Geeneral Veronica Maina.

The Kenya Kwanza luninaries including Moses Wetangula, Musalia Mudavadi, Justin Muturi, Alfred Mutua and Amason Kingi were also present.

Chants of “si uchawi, ni maombi (It is not witchcraft, but prayers)” broke out as Ruto received the clearence certificate, marking his official entry into the 2022 race.

While receiving his certificate, Ruto stated that he is confident that the electoral body as currently constituted is equal to the task ahead.

“Kenya Kwanza has confidence in the IEBC. We are confident that you are up to the task. I also want to commit that my team in Kenya Kwanza and I will work with you diligently so that we can have free, fair, transparent, democratic and verifiable elections." Ruto said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The second in command also unveiled Senator Kithure Kindiki as his chief agent in the contest that will see him face off with Raila Odinga.

“Professor Kithure Kindiki who is here will be our chief agent assisted by Veronica Maina and Josephat Nanok.” Ruto said.

Plans to paint Nairobi yellow

The second in command is set to traverse Nairobi county, addressing a series of seven rallies in what is dubbed “Paint Nairobi Yellow”.

This is a decisive move by the Kenya Kwanza brigade to fight for a share of the votes in Nairobi where opinion polls have consistently ranked him second to Azimio la Umoja's Raila Odinga.

Both camps are keen on controlling city politics with ODM, Wiper and Jubilee teaming up in several seats and UDA, ANC and Ford Kenya following suit.

The itinerary indicates that after obtaining the clearance, Ruto will make his first stop at South C.

The Kenya Kwanza convoy will then snake its way to South B for another rally, before combing through Mukuru, City Stadium, Gikomba and Majengo.