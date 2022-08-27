Inside Commissioner Nyangaya’s affidavit on how hackers manipulated Forms 34A

In a sworn affidavit filed in response to the Raila Odinga and Martha Karua petition at the Supreme Court, Nyang’aya stated that Chebukati recruited three IEBC staff identified as Abdidahir Maalim, Moses Sunkuli and Gideon Balang who were then used to intercept and manipulate the results.

“These are the same officers who were helping Chebukati to unilaterally process the results, that he subsequently declared,” the commissioner claimed.

The three officers are yet to submit their responses to the claims made by the commissioner.

The affidavit details that Using ID '0', a foreigner who was part of the scheme infiltrated IEBC servers and manipulated Forms34A from polling station even as the country awaited the results of the presidential elections.

According to Nyang’aya who is among the four IEBC commissioners who disowned the results of the presidential elections announced by Chebukati, the foreigner also pulled down Form 34B as soon as they were uploaded and replaced them with new ones bearing manipulated results.

"That I am also aware that after the previously pulled down results were uploaded afresh there would be amendments for Form 34B," his affidavit read in part.

Nyang’aya further detailed that a foreigner who was part of the scheme had access to IEBC servers from June 01.

According to his affidavit, the commissioner maintained that logs obtained from the IEBC servers can confirm that scheme in which the three IEBC staff members allegedly recruited by Chebukati colluded with the foreigner to manipulate the data.

DCI releases evidence gathered from three Venezuelans arrested at JKIA

His claims come in the wake of a statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detailing the evidence gathered from three Venezuelan nationals at the center of claims of interfering with Kenya’s presidential elections.

Salvador Javier Suarez, Jose Castellano and Joel Garcia were intercepted at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on July 21, 2022.