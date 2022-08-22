IEBC commissioners reunite with Chebukati, find out why

The four; Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang'aya met with Chebukati as well as Professor Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu on Monday, August 22 at Bomas of Kenya.

During the meeting, the commissioners proposed that the postponed elections that were to happen on Tuesday, August 23 be held on Monday, August 29 instead.

The elections include the Governor elections in Mombasa and Kakamega Counties as well as MP races in Kitui Rural Constituency (Kitui County), Kacheliba Constituency (West Pokot County), Pokot South Constituency (West Pokot County) and Rongai Constituency (Nakuru County).

Pulse Live Kenya

Voting for Member of County Assembly Ward in Nyaki West (North Imenti Constituency -Meru County), Kwa Njenga (Embakasi South Constituency – Nairobi County) was also suspended.

Raila files petition online

The meeting between the seven commissioners coincidentally takes place same day when Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua are expected to physically submit their election petition against IEBC.

The petition, challenging the declaration of Deputy President William Ruto as the President-elect was filed by Odinga's legal team led by Senior Counsel James Orengo through the Judiciary E-Filing System on Monday, August 22.