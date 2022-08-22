RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

IEBC commissioners reunite with Chebukati, find out why

Cyprian Kimutai

The meeting comes seven days after the fallout between the commissioners

The four "breakaway" commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have reunited with chairman Wafula Chebukati to announce the dates of the postponed elections in eight counties.

The four; Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang'aya met with Chebukati as well as Professor Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu on Monday, August 22 at Bomas of Kenya.

During the meeting, the commissioners proposed that the postponed elections that were to happen on Tuesday, August 23 be held on Monday, August 29 instead.

The elections include the Governor elections in Mombasa and Kakamega Counties as well as MP races in Kitui Rural Constituency (Kitui County), Kacheliba Constituency (West Pokot County), Pokot South Constituency (West Pokot County) and Rongai Constituency (Nakuru County).

Wafula Chebukati (C), the Chairman of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), speaks during a media briefing on the voter register at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 20, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Wafula Chebukati (C), the Chairman of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), speaks during a media briefing on the voter register at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 20, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Voting for Member of County Assembly Ward in Nyaki West (North Imenti Constituency -Meru County), Kwa Njenga (Embakasi South Constituency – Nairobi County) was also suspended.

READ: Cherera fires another salvo at Chebukati

The meeting between the seven commissioners coincidentally takes place same day when Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua are expected to physically submit their election petition against IEBC.

The petition, challenging the declaration of Deputy President William Ruto as the President-elect was filed by Odinga's legal team led by Senior Counsel James Orengo through the Judiciary E-Filing System on Monday, August 22.

However, the former Prime Minister is set to make an appearance at the Milimani Law Courts to submit the physical copies of the petition before 2pm.

READ: Raila files petition online, set to present physical copy in Milimani

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

