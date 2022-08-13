IEBC rectifies error that gave Ruto 10,000 extra votes and reduced Raila's by 100

The results indicated that Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto had received 51,050 but the correct tally has since been corrected to 41,050 votes.

In the constituency, Azimio One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga received 14,860 votes which had been transmitted erroneously as 14,760.

IEBC commissioner Justus Nyang'aya said the error in the documentation and it was not aimed at transferring of votes to another candidate.

“Ruto William is 41,050 there’s nowhere we added 10,000 votes. There was an error in Form 34A which was corrected in Form 34C," the commissioner pointed out.

Commissioner Nyang'aya further said that there was an error in Form 34B which indicated Raila garnered 14,760 votes instead of 14,860, an error which was rectified in Form 34C.

“Thindigua Primary School polling station captured Azimio candidate Raila Odinga’s votes as 11 instead of 111, this means Odinga got 14,860 as opposed to 14,760 votes recorded in Kiambu Town constituency’s Form 34B,” he said.

The mix in numbers left mumbles as the numbers were not adding up.

Kimani Wamatangi elected Kiambu Governor

In Kiambu Constituency, John Waithaka Machua of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) clinched the seat after defeating 10 of his competitors. He got 26,399 votes against his close challenger Jude Njomo of the Jubilee party who managed 23,240 votes.

The county saw Kimani Wamatangi elected governor beating incumbent James Nyoro, Moses Kuria and the first governor William Kabogo.

Kimani garnered 29,963 votes followed by Patrick Jungle Wainaina who got 14,358. James Nyoro, William Kabogo and Moses Kuria got 10,348, 8,991 and 1,065 respectively.

Kuria was the first to concede even before the commission announced the results.